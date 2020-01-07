Elizabeth Smith's article on Asheville, North Carolina in Tuesday's Napa Valley Register contained inaccurate information about the Biltmore winery. They do not offer sparkling wine and cheese tastings. In addition, a photo of ramen from Futo Buta restaurant in Ashville had an incorrect credit. It was taken by Gary Charles of G Social Media, in Asheville.
