The listing for the Napa Valley Republican Women in Sunday's Community Bulletin on page C5 of the Napa Valley Register listed the incorrect luncheon price. Lunch is $27.
Most Popular
-
CIA student accidentally fired gun in dorms, possessed weapons banned in California, St. Helena police say
-
Napa man injures driver in Browns Valley DUI crash, police say
-
What happens when the government sweeps a Napa homeless camp?
-
Napa Police: Man throws wooden stool at roommate in Saturday morning brawl
-
Napa County fire lots gradually find buyers: average sale price nearly $540,000