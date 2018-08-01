A story about the Napa Medical Research Foundation that ran on page 1 on Aug. 1 has been modified to include more specific information about a patient's ACL surgery recovery. The procedure involved the patient's anteromedial bundle.
For the record
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
Get email notifications on Jennifer Huffman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Jennifer Huffman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Update: Fire reportedly destroys 3 rural Napa County homes; Berryessa Highlands evacuated
-
Fight reported at downtown Napa bar
-
Napa man arrested following a reported beating of a house cat
-
Sheriff: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Napa Valley bar, battering deputy
-
Napa jury convicts child molester who tried to hide his past
promotion
Planning an event in Napa County?