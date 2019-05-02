The news brief "Napa Valley College presents 'Hamlet’s Big Adventure (a prequel)'", which ran in Thursday's paper on C6, included an error. The authors of "The Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged" are Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield.
