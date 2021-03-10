A story on Page A1 Saturday should have stated that 1,274 students are enrolled in dual English-Spanish immersion instruction in the Napa Valley Unified School District from kindergarten to eighth grade, spread across the Napa Valley Language Academy, Pueblo Vista Elementary School and Harvest Middle School.
For the record
