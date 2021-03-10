 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record

For the record

A story on Page A1 Saturday should have stated that 1,274 students are enrolled in dual English-Spanish immersion instruction in the Napa Valley Unified School District from kindergarten to eighth grade, spread across the Napa Valley Language Academy, Pueblo Vista Elementary School and Harvest Middle School.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News