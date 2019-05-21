A story on page A1 of Tuesday's Napa Valley Register, "Students Overcoming Adversity," contained biographical information about Ilenna Brown that her adoptive parents say is incorrect. The adoptive parents are not divorced, they reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.