A story on page A1 of Tuesday's Napa Valley Register, "Students Overcoming Adversity," contained biographical information about Ilenna Brown that her adoptive parents say is incorrect. The adoptive parents are not divorced, they reported.
For the record
- Kevin Courtney
- Updated
Tags
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault