For young readers: Stuck at home? Now is the perfect time to learn the language of birds

Being asked to stay away from your friends and neighbors is a bummer, but it’s also an opportunity to get to know the neighbors you might not know as well: the nonhuman variety.

You might be surprised just how much wildlife you can spot in a backyard, or under a park bench, or even right outside your window. It’s easy to tune out the animals and plans you see every day, but just because they’re familiar doesn’t mean they’re boring. Pay attention and you’ll discover they’re as fascinating as anything you might see on a safari or a scuba-diving expedition.

Right now it’s a particularly good time to get to know your local birds because they are singing like crazy. If you’ve been getting up before dawn thanks to daylight savings, you’ve probably noticed them. Are they singing for joy as the weather warms toward spring? Maaaybe ... but probably not. Most of those songs you’re hearing are fights over housing _ who gets to live where.

The robins have returned to most of California with what sounds like a care-free looping tune (the rhythm is often described as: cheerily–cheer up–cheer up–cheerily–cheer up), but in fact they are singing so lustily to defend their property. “Don’t even think about it!” they might be saying, “I got here first and this branch is mine all mine!”