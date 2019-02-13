Lucky Penny Productions opens the second half of its 2018-19 season with the musical tale of the 1950s, “Forever Plaid.”
The popular musical runs from Feb. 15 through March 3 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center.
Written by Stuart Ross and directed by Napa’s Michael Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a tribute to the close-harmony “guy groups” like The Four Aces, The Four Freshmen and other “fours” that were all the rage in the 1950s.
The Plaids personified the clean-cut genre, and were a quartet whose dreams of recording an album are cut short in a car crash – but who get one final chance at musical glory. “The Plaids” come back from the afterlife to perform their one-and-only big show.
The cast features Lucky Penny fan favorites Scottie Woodard, Michael Scott Wells, F. James Raasch, and newcomer David Murphy reviving hits like “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Moments to Remember,” “No, Not Much,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Chain Gang,” “Perfidia,” “Heart and Soul,” “Lady of Spain,” “Shangri-La,” “Rags to Riches” and “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing.”
The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets can be purchased at luckypennynapa.comor by calling 707-266-6305.
Award-nominated troupe
Lucky Penny had gained acclaim for its productions throughout the Bay Area. When the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle announced their 2019 Excellence in Theatre Awards for 2018 shows on Feb. 1, Lucky Penny Productions received eight nominations.
The Bay Area premiere of “Hands on a Hardbody,” directed by Taylor Bartolucci, received five nominations for Best Overall Production in the North Bay and for the Bay Area as a whole, while nominations also went to Choreographer Staci Arriaga, and to performers Kirstin Pieschke and Shannon Rider for Featured Actress in a Musical. “Into the Woods” received two nominations, one for Music Director Craig Burdette, and the other for Tim Setzer as Best Principal Actor in a Musical for his role as The Baker. Staci Arriaga was nominated a second time for her work on “Scrooge in Love.”
The awards will be presented at the SFBATCC’s 43rd Annual Awards Gala on March 25 at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco.