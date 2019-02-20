To give you an idea of how entertaining Lucky Penny’s new production of “Forever Plaid” is, consider this: You can thoroughly enjoy it, even if you have only the vaguest idea of who Perry Como and Ed Sullivan are.
I know this because my daughter went with me to see it last weekend.
“Forever Plaid” tells the story of a singing guy group, from the late 1950s-early ‘60s, who are on their way to perform their first big concert when their Mercury collides with a bus full of Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles’ American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.
Prematurely dispatched to the afterlife, they are granted a chance to return and perform that concert.
It’s a slightly weird premise, but this concert by ghosts gives the audience a chance to return, as well, to another time, filled with Golden Oldies.
“Do you know who Ed Sullivan is?” I asked Ariel.
“Yes,” she recited. “He is the one with the show where you first saw the Beatles, and it changed your life forever because you decided to marry Paul McCartney.”
(I have to point out that this was not, like everyone else who decided to marry Paul that night, because he was the cute Beatle, but because I had never before in my entire life to date seen another person who was left-handed, like me.)
The Lucky Penny production, directed by Michael Ross, stars David Murphy (Smudge), F. James Raasch, (Francis) Michael Scott Wells (Jinx) and Scottie Woodward (Sparky), as four high school friends who meet in the Audio-Visual Class and decide to combine their voices and shoot for the stars. They’ve played the bowling alley and receptions at the local hotel before their career is interrupted by the bus.
This talented quartet of singer/actors is wonderful when they are singing songs like “Three Coins in the Fountain” and “Moments to Remember.”
And they are hilarious when they are not singing, such as when they are recounting the time that Como came riding into the service station where Jinx is working and he removes the carburetor from Como’s Cadillac, in hopes that the crooner will come to hear them sing.
“Do you know who Perry Como is?” I asked Ariel.
“Didn’t he sing a song on a Christmas CD?” she asked.
“He sang ‘Catch a Falling Star.’”
“The song from ‘Love Actually’?”
Come to think of it, the Plaids are often hilarious when they are singing, such as their wildly inspired “Caribbean Plaid” sequence, performed with all the dashing flair and glamour a bunch of squeaky-clean kids from Pennsylvania can summon.
Or their Ed Sullivan show, done in 30 seconds, more or less, complete with the puppet mouse Topo Gigio and José Jiménez.
Individually, the Plaids’ personalities emerge: the golden-toned, almost a heart-throb Francis; the, er, suavely sexy Scottie; anxious Jinx, prone to nose bleeds, and Smudge, who will probably remind you of your lab partner in 11th grade chemistry, the one who accidentally set the place on fire.
Together, they create so much fun, you are sorry when, after their soaring finale, “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing,” they have to return to the ether of the afterlife.
“There’s more than a little ‘magic’ in this story,” said Ross. “And I hope you are carried away by it, as I was.”
Hey, even Ariel was, without knowing who the heck Togo Gigio was.
“Forever Plaid” runs through March 3 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. For tickets and more information, call 707-266-6305 or visit luckypennynapa.com.