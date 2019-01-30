The genre-defying film “Liyana,” part documentary and part animation, will be shown free at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 for adults and children, aged 10 and older, at the Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa.
“Liyana” is a difficult, yet uplifting, film with a message for all ages. Set in Swaziland, which has the world’s highest AIDS mortality rates, “Liyana” features five Swaziland orphans who, under the direction of South African storyteller Gina Mhlophe, create a story reflecting their past traumas and future hopes through the animated adventures of a female character whom they name Liyana.
The story created by the children is the animation portion of the film. The film moves back and forth between the adventures of the fictional Liyana and the documentary of the children themselves, delivering a message that is moving and redemptive.
Enduring some of the same traumas that the children themselves have faced, the character Liyana rises up with strength and courage as her story is created by the five orphans.
“With so many children in our world orphaned and traumatized at so many borders, including our own, we hope this film will inspire everyone to continue helping children,” says Dottie Lee, organizer of the film screening. Lee was so moved by seeing the film that she and her husband Mike Robak decided to offer it free to the public. The venue and volunteer staff were donated by the Napa Methodist church.
“We believe that compassion and hope are integral to all communities,” Lee said. “And I hope everyone will come to see a film of compassion, inspiration, hope, love and resilience. It’s really an extraordinary documentary.”’
After the film, free snacks will be provided for audience members, as well as time in the venue for casual mingling.
Lee suggests parental guidance when bringing small children because the film contains scenes that might provoke fear as it touches on family violence and the lingering impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa. Learn more about the film, see the awards it has won, and read what critics have said, visit https://www.liyanathemovie.com.