An opportunity dropped into my lap when friends called and said,”Donna, pack your bags. We’re on our way to Indonesia!”
Indonesia is an archipelago nation made up of more than 17,500 islands with over 300 ethnic groups and 700 spoken languages. As one of the largest countries in the world, and heavily populated, it still contains many islands that remain unexplored. It is populated with indigenous villages, awe-inspiring vistas, erupting volcanoes, thousands of traditions, and people who smile, welcome strangers, and live in harmony.
After flying into Pangkalan Bun on the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, our small group boarded a klotok, a traditional style of riverboat, for the next few days, cruising the Sekonyer River until we entered the Tanjung Putting National Park. This park protects a 140-million-year-old tropical forest that is home to an outstanding diversity of plant and animal life, including orangutans.
After a long, hot and steamy walk, we began to get up close and personal with these magnificent beasts. I was so excited. Because forests are cut down at a rapid pace to plant palm trees (illegally) for extracting palm oil, which is their “liquid gold”, the food for the orangutans and the habitat is shrinking. To protect the animals, the national park provides feeding stations, alternating milk and bananas or other fruit every couple of days.
Ninety percent of the world’s orangutans are in Borneo and the other 10 percent are in Sumatra. There is a huge repatriation of captured or orphaned orangutans in this park. Borneo is trying to work with Malaysia and Japan not to kill orangutan mothers for their babies. Also, they are trying to reduce the palm tree plantation encroachment.
Through our many hikes into the interior of the park to find the orangutans, I was fascinated by their amazingly long arms that enabled them to swing from tree to tree over and over as well as to stretch widely, hanging between two distant trees. As the animals would drop down for the feedings, they were constantly vigilant for the “big daddy” or other aggressors who might appear. They were nervously looking over their shoulder, listening for the rustling in the bushes and trees, and they scurried away with babies attached to their breasts when a more dominant orangutan was imminent. At times, a youngster would run by me, knocking against me. They were on their own, unpredictable and capricious. When they stood, leaning on a tree, they were taller than me.
After the orangutan viewings, we trolled lazily down the Sekonyer River, entertained by the activities of the Jimmy Durante-like proboscis monkeys and bearded pigs. There is a symbiotic relationship between the large-snouted boars, scavenging the dropped food of the hanging orangutan eating coconuts inches above), long-tail macaque monkeys, and mischievous, silver langur monkeys.
We were ready to enjoy Jakarta, the capital and largest city of Indonesia, which used to be the colonial capital under Dutch rule. Independent since 1945, Jakarta, Indonesia re-emerged with its diverse cultural heritage still intact. We arrived to the full force of Ramadan, heralded with calls to prayer seven times a day. We took three-wheeled scooters to Fathahillah Square where we fell in love with the puppet museum and purchased puppers from a puppet master. On a trip to Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, we quietly observed 200,000 Muslims’ preparation rituals and prayers. (Indonesia is 85 percent Muslim.)
Three of us volunteered to go on the most eye-opening walk of the trip. Our guide, Em, wanted us to see the community/slum underneath the bridge over the Gondokusuman River, Jogja. A wonderful man has donated money to clean up the slum so the people could live with cleaner water and more sanitary conditions. The three of us talked to the group in the communal living area, as they were very naturally picking lice out of the heads of others sitting next to them. It was a defining moment for me to see how this group has created a functioning, communal existence with so little.
Another truly moving couple of hours transpired when Em introduced a woman who had been in prison when she was 10. She was accused of being a Communist back in 1965, when a coup failed. She shared her story, describing a purge in Indonesia of anyone even remotely suspected of being a member of the Communist party. Thousands of innocent people disappeared, were murdered, and horribly abused for years. Her father was one of the victims who was killed. Even today, this era has still changed the lives of the people who were suspected. We learned that this is a period in Indonesian history never discussed in public.
Ready for our next adventure, we flew to Bali, with its rain forest covered volcanic peaks and white sand beaches. It is a Hindu enclave that stands alone in the middle of the rest of largely Muslim Indonesia. We arrived in the middle of an exciting, twice-a-year Galungan celebration. And celebrate they did. I was speechless as I observed the number of temples and shrines (10) each family has in their lives: inside their home, in their office, in the local park, everywhere. At each one of these, someone places a basket of offerings twice a day.
We became “students” of Balinese dancing at a chidren’s dance school, where we joined the skilled dancers as they performed. As we watched and tried to emulate the finger-bending hands, and eyes going up and down, we quickly realized how difficult it was, and laughed at our attempts. We also giggled all the way through a batik design lesson, where the Sekar Renounce Batilk Foundation, dedicated to conserving batik, which is a disappearing art.
In Kusamba, a coastal village known for its black sand beach, we watched a man make hundreds of trips a day, carrying salt water from the ocean, and with his homemade processing invention, he provides salt to the entire community. He is the only extant, ancient, skilled salt maker, and his agility and strength were awe-inspiring. He asked me, a volunteer, to work the mechanism and cull the salt from the sand. I never say “no.”
A bag of his salt is now sitting in my kitchen.
Since the aim of Overseas Adventure Travel is to meet local people, we spent this day getting to know what life on the island of Flores is like, with a visit to Cecer village, where the clan-based Manggarai speak their own dialect. Their numbers have dwindled in recent years, and the elders are working hard to preserve their culture.
Our group voted that I would be their representative to the chief. In a formal ceremony outside the ceremonial hut, I presented our group, and gave him the ceremonial money. Unbeknownst to our guide, they handed me a live, squirming chicken. The chicken was not happy, and he covered me with scratches. Not knowing what to do, I didn’t want to offend the tribal council. I shoved out my arms, handing the recalcitrant chicken back to the chief. The ceremony ensued in their dialect. Traditional songs and arak (a distilled spirit) sharing ensued, with me cross-legged on the mat floors, facing the chief and the tribal council, while the others respectfully observed. I felt like I was in a scene from a movie, and the director was going to yell “cut” at any moment.
We witnessed Caci dancing, a sport in which masked men wield whips in stylized combat that is meant to symbolize the unity of men and women in creation. We were all pulled into the dances and to participate in the pounding of homegrown coffee beans into powder. I took a turn with two other village women as they surrounded the wooden barrel, wielding their 9 foot heavy pounding poles. We had to work in a 1-2-3 tandem rhythm, which I could not master quickly. They were laughing so hard that not much coffee bean powder was made.
As we continued our walk through the village, we stopped and explored the inside of villagers’ homes, we talked to them about their cultural practices, and seasonal crops. Through these interactions and talks with the locals, we enjoyed a richer understanding of village life and Manggarai culture.
The highlight of my trip was yet to come. We traveled to Sudamaia Purification Temple, where a Hindu priest conducted a purification ceremony using ice-cold rushing water from the temple’s holy springs. This was especially spiritual because of the significance of the Galungan holiday. Some of us jumped in, and fully engaged in the wet purification experience. The roar and power of the rushing water was frightening, but I felt serene and personally fulfilled. Finally, the priest gently placed rice on our chest and forehead after receiving his blessing. We all climbed out and glided over to another temple, where we all partook in a dry purification ceremony, where the Hindu priest tied a ceremonial bracelet around each one of our wrists. Although raggedy, I still have mine on.
Onto a dragon quest
We actually saved the best for last, if anything could compete with free-running orangutans and non-stop Bali festivals: the storied Komodo dragons residing on Komodo Island, Indonesia.
After landing in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores, boats were ready to whisk us to Komodo Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Like Australia, Komodo was first settled as a penal colony, but the descendants of its first settlers are now avid fishermen.
The existence of the islands’ “dragons” was first reported 200 years ago, but naysayers denied their existence until the 20th century. In actuality, they are more accurately the longest lizards on Earth, often growing to a length of 10 feet.
As the dragons are protected by law, a ranger must accompany groups in their quest to see the mighty creatures. They are not confined; the island is theirs. Their hearing is acute, so we had to tread softly and not talk. Led by a ranger through the island’s flora and fauna, we silently tiptoed, constantly on the lookout for the dragons.
All of a sudden, the first scaly giant waddled across our path. Scared out of my wits, I got as close as allowed and ran along side him to video-tape his movements and sounds as he lumbered down the road. The adept ranger/guide helped us find many more, with each one more thrilling than the other. The only weapon he had to protect us was a long forked stick to distract them from getting too close.
Our final adventurous day began on a large, handsome wooden boat, where we lazily motored for hours to Rinca, an island few Americans visit. Smaller than Komodo Island and even more unspoiled, this is the best locale for having a chance to witness Komodo dragons in their natural habitat. Some of them were indolently laying on the ground with bulging stomachs, recently fed. They will remain motionless for days until their hunger returns. They were still scary, so we gave them a wide berth. They have killed villagers on the island, in surprise attacks.
The Komodo dragons do not swim, but they sometimes either enter streams or fall into them and they are carried by the current to other islands. Recently villagers have reported that their animals are being killed and that they are seeing dragons in places they have never been before. They appear to be on the move, still in Indonesia, but outside of the islands where their known existence has been up until now.
An intriguing moment was when we watched a baby dragon run away from a pack of monkeys. When the Komodo dragons are young (1-3 years), they are vulnerable to monkey attacks, especially when the monkeys are in groups. When the dragons are older, they eat the monkeys. It was amazing to watch the monkeys trying to surround the young Komodo, and his strategy to outsmart their plan.
Komodo dragons live a solitary existence. They lay their eggs and then leave when the eggs are almost ready to hatch. They never see the babies born. They do not know their progeny. They’ve never seen them; they’ve never smelled them, and they are strangers to each other. So sometimes, when they capture a baby dragon, they do not realize that it might be theirs and will eat it.
This travel adventure to Borneo and the entertaining orangutans, to Java with its spewing volcano, to Bali and the never-ending festival celebrations, to the Komodo Islands, with the incomparable giant dragons, was a truly inspiring, multi-faceted foray into the islands of Indonesia.
“Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.”—Jennifer Lee