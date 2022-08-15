From Paul's Kitchen: Magic beans: The many surprising uses for chickpeas

When I was young, the only time I ever saw chickpeas was as an obligatory part of the antipasto served at every Italian-American restaurant I ate in.

In the early ’70s, however, my horizons widened. My family moved to Southern California, and I had my first falafel at the Renaissance Pleasure Fair at the Old Paramount Ranch (yes, where Charlie Manson hung out).

I also encountered hummus, a dip/salad that seems to have won Americans’ hearts judging the huge array at Trader Joe’s and other markets, though few of those concoctions would be found in its ancestral home in the Middle East.

The legumes have also popped up as garbanzos and under other names in North African, Indian, French, Italian and Spanish foods.

Some of my favorite preparations are the pancakes, crepes, fritters or pizzas known as socca in Nice, panisse in Southern France, cecina or farinata in Northern Italy or panelle in Sicily. They are each distinct, some baked from raw flour, others turned into mush and hardened before frying. These fried chickpea flour sticks have become quite popular around here, too. (My recipe for socca ran on July 19 in the Register.)

Even with these tasty bites, I had little idea of the many uses for these magic peas.

Unlike most of the beans we eat, chickpeas are Old World crops. People have had a long time to learn to use them, but some of the most interesting uses are quite new, including as a substitute for egg whites in making meringues and as an ingredient in breads.

Two new cookbooks catalog these uses. Camilla V. Saulsbury wrote the "Chickpea Flour Cookbook" and Rebecca Coleman "Aquababulous: 100+ Egg-Free Vegan Recipes Using Aquafaba."

Aquafaba (bean water) is the coined name for the water from cooking chickpeas and perhaps other dried peas and beans.

High-protein, gluten-free flour

Chickpea flour is obviously gluten-free and high in protein, but you don’t need to be avoiding gluten or grains to enjoy these recipes. What’s amazing is that foods as different as puffed pancakes (Dutch babies), quick breads, muffins, and brownies and cookies made from chickpea flour don’t taste at all of the legumes — particularly since they have their own flavors.

"The Chickpea Flour Cookbook" has examples of everything from snacks, soups and appetizers to breads, main courses, side dishes and desserts. Some are traditional, some new inventions. Most look tasty — and of interest to almost any food lover.

I haven’t tried them all, of course, but all I did met their promises.

One obvious choice is quick hummus. You only need to cook the flour for a few minutes, and it’s smooth without removing the skins from the peas, a tedious task.

There was a time when you had to go to a health food store or ethnic market to find chickpea flour (called gram flour or besan in Indian markets), or even grind your own peas (don’t do that in your food processor, as I once tried!), but now Bob’s Red Mill and other producers have made it widely available.

Bean meringue?

The other cookbook, "Aquababulous," is a little more limited.

It’s difficult to believe, but if you whip up the thick viscous liquid drained from a can of chickpeas (or ones you boil yourself), it whips up fairly quickly into what looks like whipped egg white — and it has little flavor, particularly if you add sugar and perhaps vanilla. You can then bake it into a topping or layers for desserts or make cookies.

Needless to say, I didn’t tell my grandkids what the meringue cookies were made from before they tried them and declared them great.

The cookbook has many other recipes, even many for making “milks” from nuts and seeds (and chickpeas).

In most cases, the aquafaba is replacing egg whites, but the book does provide a potential vegan yolk made from ground flax or chia seeds.

The book also describes a marshmallow-fluff-like mixture. Many of the recipes will likely be most interesting to those who are vegan or have allergies or sensitivities, but the meringue trick is simple for anyone who hates to throw away the bean liquid.

Hummus

Though you can buy many variations of hummus at any supermarket these days, it’s easy to make it from scratch, and the results are far tastier.

You can make hummus from chickpea flour quickly and it has the advantage of being both fast and smooth, but the best is made from dried chickpeas, though you can also use canned peas.

Dried chickpeas or garbanzos are found in every market these days, but the best are supposedly smaller ones like Whole Foods' 365 bargain brand, although I’d also bet on Rancho Gordo’s, too, as they’re likely to be fresher than most.

Chickpea Flour Hummus

Camilla V. Saulsbury, "Chickpea Flour Cookbook"

1 3/4 cup water (approximately)

1/2 cup chickpea flour

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/3 cup stirred tahini

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

5 tablespoons olive oil

3 minced garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

A pinch of cayenne pepper

Bring water to boil, then add chickpea flour, whisking until it thickens, then lower heat and cook about 5 minutes, stirring. Let cool. Add it and other ingredients to blender or food processor and blend. If too thick, add a bit of warm water.

Scrape into bowl and let sit for an hour, then check and adjust seasonings if needed.

Drizzle with olive oil and serve with pita or other flatbread or vegetables. It’s good in sandwiches, too.

Hummus from Scratch

There are hundreds of ways to make hummus, but here’s one that works for me:

Makes about 1 cup of hummus

4 oz. (about 1/2 cup) dried chickpeas

2 teaspoons kosher salt (divided)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Water

1 large clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

A sprinkle of cayenne

Place dried beans in bowl with 3 cups of water, 1 teaspoon salt and baking soda and let soak overnight.

Drain and discard water, and place hydrated peas in 3 cups water with 1 teaspoon salt. Simmer until peas are very soft. Many will split and their skins will start to come off.

Some people like to add the traditional mirepoix mixture (onion, carrot and celery) as well as garlic and a bay leaf to cooking water, but I prefer the cleaner taste of the simpler mixture.

Ideally, remove most of the skins: Let peas cool, then rub peas between your palms. Skins will separate and float to the top. Carefully pour off the water with skins (reserving about 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid). Add more water and repeat the process.

Place peas, lemon juice, oil, garlic, cumin and cayenne in food processor bowl with about ¼ cup cooking water (this adds salt, though some is in the peas). Process until very smooth. Add more water to get desired consistency.

An alternative is to put peas through a food mill if the peas are soft enough.

Let sit in refrigerator an hour and adjust seasonings if needed.

You can make a similar spread or dip from any dried bean or pea, though the tastes will obviously differ.

Aquafaba Meringue

Rebecca Coleman, "Aquababulous"

This is the most basic aquafaba meringue recipe. Once it's whipped, you can fold it into batters to make them light and fluffy, or you can just use it anywhere you'd normally use whipped cream on fruit, pieces of cakes or brownies.

It’s best to use a stand mixer fitted with a wire whip attachment.

2 tablespoons aquafaba

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

In mixer bowl, combine aquafaba, sugar and cream of tartar. Set speed to low and beat for 2 minutes. Turn speed up to medium and beat for 2 minutes. Turn speed up to the highest setting, for 2 minutes for firm peaks or 4 minutes for stiff peaks. Most standard mixers should create a fluffy meringue within 6 to 10 minutes.

For meringue cookies, double or triple the recipe, form into cookies on parchment paper in cookie sheets and bake at 200 degrees for an hour and a half, rotating halfway through, then let cool overnight in the closed oven.

For Baked Alaska, coat cake-covered ice cream with thick meringue mixture and freeze two hours, then carefully brown meringue with a baking or hardware-store propane torch.

See book for more details.

Chickpea Flour Puffed Pancake

Camilla V. Saulsbury, "Chickpea Flour Cookbook"

3 large eggs

3/4 cup milk

2/3 cup chickpea flour

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter (I just use salted butter and add no salt)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees, heating a 9- or 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven.

Blend eggs and milk, then add flour and process.

Remove the skillet from the oven and melt butter (it will be very hot!), swirling pan to spread. Add batter and return to oven. Bake 15 to 20 minutes until puffed.

Remove and cut into slices. Serve with powdered sugar and lemon juice or syrup.

Falafel

You can’t make decent falafel out of cooked canned chickpeas or chickpea flour. You need to soak raw dried chickpeas overnight to hydrate them.

Adapted from Kenji Alt-Lopez at Serious Eats (seriouseats.com)

1/2 pound dried chickpeas (1 generous cup)

2 ounces picked fresh cilantro, parsley or mint leaves, or a mixture of all three (about 2 cups)

6 scallions, white and pale green parts only, sliced

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander seed

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

2 to 3 cups of vegetable oil for frying

Tahini sauce, hummus and/or hot sauce for serving

Starting the day before serving, rinse chickpeas, place in a large bowl, cover with copious cold water and let soak at room temperature overnight. The next day, drain, rinse and dry.

Combine chickpeas, herbs, scallions, garlic, cumin, coriander and salt in food processor. Pulse until chickpeas are very finely minced, stopping to scrape down the sides. A handful of the mixture should form a ball, or process longer.

Transfer mixture to a bowl, cover, and place in refrigerator for 15 minutes. Using a tablespoon, scoop out heaping spoonfuls of the mixture into your hand and shape each into a ball. I prefer to partly flatten them.

Fill a deep cast-iron, nonstick skillet or Dutch oven with 3/4 inch of oil. Heat until oil registers 375°F. Carefully lower chickpea pucks into oil one at a time, cooking in batches if necessary. Maintain a temperature of between 350 and 375°F. Cook until well browned on bottoms, then carefully flip and let brown on second side, about 4 minutes total.

Transfer cooked falafels to a paper towel-lined plate and season with fine salt. Repeat with remaining chickpea balls.

Serve immediately with tahini and/or hummus on the side, or stuffed into pita bread with tahini, tomatoes, cucumber and shredded lettuce or cabbage and optional hot sauce.