Caribbean Rum (and Rhum) Transport You to the Islands – and New Orleans

Paul Franson

Before Tequila became chic, rum was the drink of the tropics and that extended to the French culture on the mainland in New Orleans, too. In fact, Creole culture wasn’t just in New Orleans, but in French Caribbeans islands like Guadeloupe, Martinique and now-poor Haiti.

That’s hardly surprising, for one of the major reasons European powers conquered the Caribbean lands was to grow sugar cane, the source of valuable sugar – and the leftover molasses used to make rum.

Sugar cane made tiny islands like Sint Eustatius fabulously rich, though it sadly also drove the slave trade.

Many Caribbean islands and nearby mainland nations continue to produce rum, and of many different types. Each island proudly claims its own, though some aren’t actually distilled on the islands involved and many islands no longer grow sugar cane because of its association with slavery.

The best-known rum is Bacardí

The best known rum here is probably Bacardí, founded in Cuba in 1862, but now made in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The Cuban government confiscated its property in 1960 and the Bacardi family fled to the Bahamas, having wisely built distilleries outside the country ironically in worry about Fulgencio Batista, the dictator Fidel Castro ousted. They supported the revolution until Castro turned into a Communist dictator.

Bacardí makes many types of rum, but the most popular versions are light-bodied and primarily used in mixed drinks where the fruit juices and other ingredients would overwhelm robust flavors from the rum.

Other islands, particularly English-speaking ones, make dark, intense rums. The best-known is Meyer’s from Jamaica, though Mount Gay from Barbados is generally considered superior, and Pusser’s Rum associated with (but not made in) the British Virgin Islands has become renowned, probably with a snicker to its name.

All these rums from English and Spanish-speaking islands have something in common: They’re made with molasses, virtually a waste product left over from refining white sugar.

Rum has always been sustainably: the molasses, itself left over from making valuable sugar was diluted and fermented, then distilled using dried sugar cane stalks (bagasse).

The liquid (vinasse) left over after fermentation is fed to animals and when I toured the Bacardí plant in San Juan, they said they even sold the carbon dioxide from fermentation to a nearby Coca Cola plant to provide its fizz.

Rhum agricole is made from sugar cane juice, not molasses

In the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, however, as well as the one-time French colony of Haiti, rhum agricole is made from the crushed juice of sugar cane.

Not surprisingly, it’s more refined and tends to be a bit expensive. Imagine wine made from fresh grapes versus that from concentrate, which is boiled to reduce its volume, then reconstituted.

Cachaça, the iconic spirit from Brazil, is also made from sugar cane, but not usually aged into a refined drink.

Those in the wine business may be interested in the rhum-making process compared to making wine. They can find a concise summary of Rhum’ J.H.’s process at www.rhumjmusa.com/production.

Guadeloupe and Martinique are French, so follow the laws of France and the European Union. Their distilleries are governed by their own AOC regulations: The sugar cane is harvested during the dry season when the juice is at least 14 Brix, then fermented to no more than 7.5% alcohol before distillation.

The sugar cane juice, unlike molasses, isn’t diluted with water, of course, and no sugar can be added to the juice.

Rhum vieux is aged a minimum of three years in barrels. One year of aging is typical of mass-produced popular rums.

Distillerie Clément in Le François in the southeast of the Martinique is the largest supplier to the U.S. market.

Rhum J.M. was established near Mt. Pelée in the northeast in 1845 by Jean-Marie Martin.

The sugar cane for Rhum J.M come from volcanic fields around the distillery and the mineral spring water used comes from the estate.

The company has undertaken an ambitious program to be environmentally and socially responsible. It is using all of its agricultural by-products.

All its bagasse (plant fiber byproduct of sugar cane) is repurposed. Half donated to a local biomass plant in Martinique and converted into electricity for local power, 30% is used as fuel in the furnace that powers the still and 20% is composted and used as organic fertilizer.

All of the vinasse (residual liquid after fermentation and distillation) is retreated with vegetation and endemic plants to be reused for fertigation.

It saves 5.28 million gallons of water through the reuse of the vinasse.

It also reduced its atmospheric emissions from its furnace 90% between 2017 and 2021.

All of its planters will adhere to its agricultural charter by 2025 including respecting agricultural and ecological standards as well as those focused on security and human resources.

And 75% of sugar cane is harvested near the distillery to reduce shipping.

Ecotourism is on its way to Martinique, and Rhum J.M is building that into consumer offerings on the island. Plans include educational touchscreens throughout the distillery to explain the production process and steps toward sustainability at each point in the cycle as well as extended guided tours to the agricultural areas of the property to showcase sugarcane cultivation.

But how does it taste?

Like other rums, rhum agricole comes in various grades and colors depending mostly on its aging.

Distillerie Clément’s are most (but not widely) available:

Rhum Clément Agricole Blanc ($27) is for cocktails. It is white and aged in stainless steel tanks for six months.

Rhum Clément VSOP Rhum Vieux ($46) is mahogany and aged four years in used Bourbon and French oak. It has aromas of mocha, cocoa, salted toffee and vanilla. Very soft and balanced. It’s fine drunk neat.

Rhum Clément XO Rhum Vieux ($66) is also mahogany from six years of aging in used Bourbon barrels. It has a very complex sweet nose suggesting dried fruit, and baking spices. It’s like fine cognac and shouldn’t be chilled or mixed but drunk neat.

Traditional cocktails

The traditional rum drinks are heady, as I learned to my regret when I had too many one night when I lived on my sailboat in Antigua. It’s wise to halve the recipes or dilute them more so you don’t hire an attractive sociopath.

Ti' punch

The Ti' punch cocktail is an institution on Martinique, and offered to guests any time of the day. Ti’ Punch, pronounced “tee paunsh” is Creole for petit punch, or small punch but don’t believe it.

‘Ti Punch is made of rhum agricole, sirop de canne (fresh pressed or concentrated sugar cane juice) and a thin slice of lime. Those are the same ingredients as in a daiquiri or a caipirinha, but just a hint of lime instead of a good shot.

Typically served as an apértif in blanc or vieux, but the server commonly gives you the ingredients to make it to your taste: “Chacun prépare sa propre mort (Each prepares their own death).

This cocktail is traditionally stirred with a swizzle stick made from the branches of the SwizzleStick Tree (Quararibea Turbinata).

Ingredient:

• 1 part sugar cane syrup

• 4 parts white rhum agricole

• 1 slice of lime

• 1 cube of ice (sometimes omitted as the drink predated availability of ice in the Caribbean).

Planter’s punch

The plater’s punch is ubiquitous in the Eastern Caribbean in many variations. Here’s the original:

• One of sour (lime juice)

• Two of sweet (grenadine, pineapple or other sweet fruit juice or sugar syrup)

• Three of strong (rum)

• And four of weak (club soda and ice)

Again, there’s no need to use the fancy rum or rhum for these drinks and they’re best consumed as the sun is sinking over the yardarm (about 6 o’clock year round in the tropics.

Mojito

The Mojito is the Cuban version of the Caribbean rum cocktail and uses the same ingredients with the addition of mint leaves. This makes one cocktail:

• Fresh mint leaves

• 1 lime cut into wedges

• 2 tablespoons white sugar

• 1 ½ ounces white rum

• Ice cubes

• ½ cup club soda or as needed

Instructions

Place mint leaves, sugar and a lime wedge in a small glass like an old-fashioned glass. Use a muddler to crush mint oils and lime juice, then add another lime wedges and muddle again.

Fill the glass almost to the top with ice. Pour in rum and top the glass with club soda.

Other Creole rum drinks

Many other rum drinks are popular, including the Hurricane, famous in New Orleans, Daiquiris, Mojitos, Piña Coladas and Cuba Libres, many coming from nearby Caribbean islands.

And there’s the suitably named Zombie: It contains four kinds of rum including white rum, spiced rum, dark rum and 151 proof rum.