From the editor: Where's my paper?

The good news is, over the past couple of weeks I’ve gotten many calls from readers I’ve never heard from before.

The not so good news is you were calling because your paper hadn’t been delivered.

But, I’m 99% sure the current delivery issue has been solved, though it may take another week for it to get completely sorted out, so hang in there. As I mentioned when each of you called, you can always swing by the office at 1705 Washington St. to pick up a copy, or I’d be happy to drop one by your house, as I did with someone on Mountain Home Ranch last week. I draw the line at driving out to Carmichael or San Carlos, however, though it was nice to speak with those longtime subscribers and former Calistoga residents on the phone and your delivery issues should be resolved as well.

It happens every now and then that we get a new driver, or in this case it’s more complicated, where there was an issue with labeling, and the Sacramento and the Calistoga post offices, and more that's beyond my reach.

(And no, it’s not some plot we’ve cooked up to get you all to subscribe online, though it does seem a natural segue, and Sean, my boss, would love for me to mention that rates are dirt cheap right now, but that’s not where I’m going with this.)