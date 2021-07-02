From the fire to the frame: Napa fire captain creates art from fire hoses

The business also sells packets of laser-cut wooden stars, stars cut out of hose material, and hats. New products include a beer bottle opener and porch flags, which are meant to stand on end.

And the work has become a family affair, Chagonjian said. “My brother-in-law helps me sometimes. My wife or sister-in-law will help do the stars. We get the whole family involved.”

This small business owner said that he gets the used hoses from surplus auctions that sell fire hoses that are either “blown,” or have been decommissioned because the service life has expired, Chagonjian explained. Depending on the intended use, the diameters of the hoses vary.

So far, the farthest he’s mailed one of his flags has been to the East Coast said Chagonjian. In fact, this week he sent a flag to a customer in New York state.

He’s also made variations on the traditional red, white and blue American flag. One order called for a police-themed flag with a single blue line. He was also once asked to make a Canadian flag.

Chagonjian said over the years he’s refined his flag art. At first, he was stenciling the stars onto the flags. But the laser-cut stars are better, he said. “I can do anything on that laser machine.”