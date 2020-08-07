Furry and feathered friends: Be ready to go when disaster strikes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

While we should all have a plan for the people in our homes when an emergency or disaster strikes, thinking ahead could prove to be not only convenient but also life-saving for pets.

Currently, many of us may feel that we are living in an elongated state of disaster during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet even a short residency in Napa County has provided the experience of power outages, devastating wildfires, earthquakes and floods. “If” a disaster or emergency again happens is not the case, a crisis will happen once again. When will it happen? We do not know.

For humans, we all know that we should have an ample supply of shelf-stable food and water for a number of days, as well as easy and quick access to critical items such as medications, important documents, irreplaceable sentimental belongings and technical items such as mobile phones, laptops and chargers. If there is something that would make your life better if you could not return to your home for a number of days, or even never, ideally you should have all of that in one place and ready to go.

It is no different for our pets. They need their stuff to survive. According to the American Red Cross, a pet emergency kit should be assembled ready to go in a sturdy container that is easy to carry, and a pet emergency plan prepared, well in advance.