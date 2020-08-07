Furry and feathered friends: Be ready to go when disaster strikes

While we should all have a plan for the people in our homes when an emergency or disaster strikes, thinking ahead could prove to be not only convenient but also life-saving for pets.
Currently, many of us may feel that we are living in an elongated state of disaster during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet even a short residency in Napa County has provided the experience of power outages, devastating wildfires, earthquakes and floods. “If” a disaster or emergency again happens is not the case, a crisis will happen once again. When will it happen? We do not know.
For humans, we all know that we should have an ample supply of shelf-stable food and water for a number of days, as well as easy and quick access to critical items such as medications, important documents, irreplaceable sentimental belongings and technical items such as mobile phones, laptops and chargers. If there is something that would make your life better if you could not return to your home for a number of days, or even never, ideally you should have all of that in one place and ready to go.
It is no different for our pets. They need their stuff to survive. According to the American Red Cross, a pet emergency kit should be assembled ready to go in a sturdy container that is easy to carry, and a pet emergency plan prepared, well in advance.
Even the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publishes on their website at CDC.gov extensive and free pet disaster kit checklists customized for cats and dogs.
Pet emergency or disaster kit contents could include items such as:
— Leashes, harnesses or carriers to safely transport pets
— Collar with ID and contact information
— Food and water bowls (preferably non-spill)
— Two weeks worth of food and water for your pet
— Manual can opener if your pet eats canned food
— Feeding instructions and schedule
— Dog waste bags
— Litter box and litter if needed for a cat or rabbit
— Cleaning supplies and disinfectant, for any accidents
— Medications (a two-week supply, as well as a one-month supply for monthly prescriptions)
— First aid kit
— Treats
— Veterinary records, as well as contact information for your veterinarian in case you have to board or foster your pet
— Photocopied registration (proof of ownership or adoption records)
— Current photos of you with your pet, in case they get lost. This would be helpful, as many pets look alike and could prevent mistaken identity
— Waterproof containers or Ziplock bags to protect all documents
— Pet beds, blankets and favorite toys
— Any additional notes on medical conditions, behavioral issues and compatibility
— Microchip information
— Your contact information, and contact information for anyone that you may be staying with during the disaster
Pet emergency plan
Being prepared to evacuate could not only make an intense situation a bit more bearable, it could also save lives. A pet emergency plan provides the opportunity to think ahead which may save valuable time and resources.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) suggests placing prominently on your home an ASPCA Pet Rescue Window Decal. A visit to their website at ASPCA.org offers an option to sign up for a free pet safety pack that includes a pet rescue window decal, which will help alert rescue personnel that pets are inside, as well as an APSCA Animal Poison Control Center magnet.
A tip from the American Red Cross: if you use the ASPCA decal on your home, and you must evacuate and time safely allows, write “EVACUATED” across the decal should you leave with your pets. This would be handy and time-saving for rescue personnel. Pet emergency plan ideas from the Red Cross include:
— If it is not safe for you to remain, it is not safe for your pets
— Seek in advance a safe place to take your pets.
— Research hotels and motels along your evacuation route that will accept pets in an emergency, then call ahead if evacuation is looming (sometimes pet policies can be waived in a crisis).
— While most American Red Cross shelters cannot accept pets, service animals that assist people with disabilities are allowed in Red Cross shelters.
— Have prepared in advance a list of boarders, veterinarians, friends and relatives that could temporarily house your pets.
— Realize that your pets may need to be housed separately.
— Include your pets in evacuation drills, so that they become used to calmly entering and traveling in their carriers.
— Make sure vaccinations are current, and carry records as many shelters require proof to reduce spread of disease
— All cats and dogs should be collared with current identification and contact information.
— Consider having your pet microchipped for instant identification
Following an emergency, just like people, pets may need time to recover. Be aware of any hazardous materials or compounds that could be dangerous if ingested or on paws. Markers such as fences, foliage or gates, or other scent markers that help them find their way, may have been damaged or removed, creating confusion for pets. If your pet becomes aggressive or defensive, check in with your veterinarian to help them recover from trauma.
