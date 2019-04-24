"Godzilla: King of the Monsters." 

(May 31, PG-13)
Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga.
Everything old is new again. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, the studios behind Gareth Edwards's 2014 resuscitation of the seemingly undying Japanese creature feature, have teamed up for a sequel. In "King of Monsters" the titular kaiju (literally, strange creature) faces off against monsters Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah. The big lizard, who first appeared on screen in 1954 - and whose movies have always had themes of man's meddling in the natural world - will next go toe to toe with a big ape born in 1933, and last seen in 2017's "Kong: Skull Island."
"Godzilla vs. Kong" is due out next year.