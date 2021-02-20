Golf: Former LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan hired as next CEO of USGA

From a tournament perspective, Francis mentioned how much habits have changed in viewing and buying tickets. The professionals from both the men's and women's tours have a louder voice. Away from championship golf, the USGA is studying the impact of distance and technology on the game, along with the reduction in water and the cost of land for golf courses.

“We need a group of skills that in our view allows us to keep the USGA in a position where it’s leading the game, but also to be in a position to think where are things going in the next decade,” Francis said. “We felt like we needed somebody who could think about all those things.”

Whan knew his work at the LPGA Tour was close to the end at about the same time Davis, whom he considers a close friend, began contemplating his departure from the USGA. This was toward the end of 2019. A year later, Davis announced his departure and Whan began a conversation with the USGA that led to his hiring.

Among the issues he will face is the “Distance Insights Project,” in which the USGA and R&A have determined that ever-increasing distance is not good for the game. That puts the governing bodies at odds with equipment manufacturers, and even some tour players who are opposed to scaling back.