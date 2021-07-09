Golf: McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

“After a little bit, when he walked back and they were taking him out, you could smell the reason why it happened. Me and Rory didn’t say anything. He was holding a 6-iron and I didn’t want to get hurt."

Rahm didn't think the incident unnerved McIlroy.

“It didn’t put anyone off," the Spanish player said. "If anything, it put a smile on our faces. It will be a pretty good story to tell in the future.”

Footage of the incident was spread widely on social media. The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond.

David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, said in The Scotsman newspaper: “The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip.”

The European Tour said the matter was being dealt with by Police Scotland, which told Britain's Press Association that the man had been taken to the hospital in Edinburgh and that "enquiries are ongoing.”

This week marks the first time that spectators have been allowed in to watch a British golf event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Around 4,000 were being permitted entry per day.