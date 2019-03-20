Manuel Avina was kind enough to pause from his work for a photo earlier this week.
Avina was weeding around the trees and sidewalk in front of the Magnolia Building on Lincoln Avenue.
The building is owned by Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, where Avina is a maintenance worker.
It turns out the Magnolia Building, where Calistoga Roastery is now, has an interesting history. It was the site of one of Calistoga’s finest hotels, the Magnolia built by J. Chesebro in 1876, destroyed by fire in 1901, and rebuilt as the Calistoga Hotel in 1902.
The second-story veranda and first-floor porticoes are gone and the upper floors were removed in the 1960s for not meeting earthquake standards.
It also might be haunted. As G.S. Whitt reported in the St. Helena Star in 2004, he had an office behind the Roastery and “Actually, I had made a joke that a town this old, with a newspaper as old as The Weekly Calistogan, must have its fair share of ghosts.
“At the mention of ghosts, the door through which I had been prepared to enter my office, but had not yet unlocked, started rattling furiously, as if there were someone inside who intended to exit but lacked the proper knowledge to allow him to unlock the door and leave.
“I froze in my tracks. I looked at the neighbor and inquired: ‘Did you see that?’ Of course he had. We shared a nervous laugh and I apprehensively set about opening my door so I could get to work. I half expected to find someone trapped inside when I opened the door, but that wasn’t the case. My room was quiet, cool and undisturbed.
“Later that day I mentioned the episode to one of the building’s other tenants, and she told me it was funny I mentioned that.
“She went on to tell me that when the building was being remodeled and into its current use, a secret room was discovered in an area where a staircase used to be.
“The room was lined with playing cards, the kind used to play poker, as if the cards were used to wallpaper the place.
“It was then she told me that in the old days, people had actually reported seeing the figure of a man in mid-nineteenth century dress who would walk from the area of Paper Mill’s restroom and proceed toward the exit only to turn slowly and appear to walk into my office, which at one time, was an area at the foot of the stairs.
“Presumably, the old guy was looking to ascend a staircase that no longer existed.”