Vermouth gives this gravy a nicely rounded flavor; to make it without alcohol, add a splash of apple cider vinegar instead.
A homemade turkey stock provides the best base; it is easy to do, days or weeks in advance; see the NOTE, below.
TIP: Gravy will stay warm on the table a bit longer when you warm the vessel you're serving it in; to do so, fill the vessel with boiling water and let it sit for a few minutes, covered.
Make ahead: The gravy can be refrigerated up to 1 week in advance; reheat over low heat on the stove top and stir in some of the strained pan juices from your freshly roasted turkey while the bird is resting.
Simple Pan Gravy
Serves 12
Ingredients
6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter
1⁄2 cup minced shallots
3⁄4 cup dry vermouth (see headnote)
1⁄3 cup Wondra flour or all-purpose flour
2 cups turkey stock or no-salt-added chicken broth (see NOTE)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the shallots and cook for about 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned.
Stir in the vermouth; cook for about 2 minutes, then add the flour and whisk constantly for a minute or two, to form a fairly smooth paste.
Add the stock or broth; once the liquid begins to bubble at the edges, whisk just long enough to form a thickened, smooth gravy. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Add up to 1/4 cup strained pan juices, then taste again and adjust the seasoning, as needed.
Transfer to a warmed serving vessel just before serving.
NOTE: To make an easy turkey stock for this recipe, roast 1 pound of turkey wings on a rimmed baking sheet in a 400-degree oven for 25 minutes, or until crisped and browned. Transfer to a large pot; cover with water and add 1/2 onion, about 6 whole black peppercorns and a few vegetable scraps from the freezer, if you have them. Bring to barely a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 40 minutes. Strain and discard the solids. Cool and refrigerate for up to 3 days, or freeze flat in a zip-top bag for up to 6 months.
From Based on a recipe at Chowhound.com.