Yountville’s Goosecross Cellars celebrates summer with a Burgers & Branta dinner featuring The Cash Prophets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Paying homage to Goosecross Cellars’ black goose, or branta, the evening includes the winery’s Branta red wine blend and other Goosecross selections.
The wines will be paired with a four-course menu featuring duck burgers with bacon marmalade and duck fat french fries, prepared by Oak Avenue Catering.
Rounding out the evening is live music and dancing to the music of The Cash Prophets, a Johnny Cash cover band playing songs that span Cash’s more than 50-year career and the music of other country music legends from Hank Williams to Waylon Jennings, Johnny Paycheck and Merle Haggard.
Tickets are $160 at goosecross.com. Goosecross Cellars is at 1119 State Lane, Yountville.