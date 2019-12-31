California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced two $50,000 rewards for information towards two unsolved murders, including a south Sacramento shooting from 2015, his office announced Monday.
Anthony Barajas, 20, was in a Home Depot parking lot on Meadowview Road on June 28, 2015, when he was shot in the chest by someone in a passing car. He later died at a hospital.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed the gunman's vehicle, a 1997 to 2005 Buick Century sedan, but the evidence has not led to a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-0650.
Another reward has been offered in hopes of solving the 2011 murder of Sarah Roberts, 26, in Fresno. Roberts was on her phone outside a party on New Year's Eve when she was shot. She later died at the hospital. Investigators believe that she was mistakenly struck by gunfire from a rival gang shootout.