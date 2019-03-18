Clay Gregory, CEO of Visit Napa Valley, will retire at the end of April, said a news release from the agency.
Linsey Gallagher will become CEO and president.
“Clay has been instrumental in the creation of the current funding structure and ongoing maturation of Visit Napa Valley over the past 10 years,” said Don Shindle, chairman of Visit Napa Valley (VNV) board of directors, Napa Valley Tourism Corporation and general manager of the Westin Verasa Napa.
“We are grateful for his leadership.”
“The board and I are pleased with the smooth and successful transition of Linsey Gallagher into the leadership role,” said Gregory. “I am extremely confident in her stewardship of the Napa Valley.”
In June 2019, Visit Napa Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary as the official tourism marketing organization for the Napa Valley, under its current structure.
According to the agency, tourism is Napa County’s second largest industry, generating more than $1.92 billion in annual spending, providing economic, cultural and civic benefits.
In June 2009, Gregory served on the committee to create a new vision and strategy for the organization, then named the Napa Valley Destination Council.
While a Tourism Board existed prior to 2009, there was no funding structure in place to sustain activities.
In 2010, with support from the county’s hospitality community, Gregory established the Napa Valley Tourism Improvement District (NVTID) "to ensure that funding for marketing and promotion of the Napa Valley as a globally recognized destination was maintained at competitive levels."
The NVTID added a 2 percent assessment separate from the existing 12 percent transient occupancy tax (TOT), paid by all visitors staying in lodging facilities.
Prior to the establishment of the TID, the agency's annual operating budget was $400,000. Today, VNV’s annual budget is $7.8 million.
“The development of the Napa Valley Tourism Improvement District is one of Clay’s most outstanding accomplishments,” said Mike Gallagher, co-founder and co-chairman of CityPASS.
“The funds from this initiative ensure that Visit Napa Valley has the ability to remain competitive with the other major wine regions in the world.”
Napa Valley was the 50th region in the state of California to secure TID funding and the first to earmark 25 percent of the funds to each town in the region. Presently, there are 106 TIDs in California and approximately 174 throughout the U.S.
Gregory positioned VNV to support the entire valley, to ensure each town was equally represented, said the release.
In 2009, VNV developed the region’s first lodging committee, as well as its first marketing committee. Finance, sales and media relations committees have since been added.
Under Gregory’s leadership, the VNV staff grew from three employees in 2009 to a current staff of 28; while partnership grew from six members in 2009 to nearly 400 in 2018.
In 2011, Visit Napa Valley opened the Napa Valley Welcome Center in the Riverfront area of downtown Napa.
To draw more international attention to the Napa Valley wine region, in 2009 Gregory collaborated with the San Francisco Travel Association to become part of the Great Wine Capitals.
Additionally, in an effort to encourage more visitors to the Napa Valley during “need times,” (mid-week and November through April) VNV created various events and marketing programs including Flavor! Napa Valley, Arts in April and Cabernet Season, a marketing term created in 2012 to brand low season.
Visit Napa Valley formed partnerships to support the creation of Festival Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Film Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley and others. Additionally, VNV has pledged $2.5 million in support of the Napa Valley Vine Trail over the course of 10 years.
In 2018, VNV rallied the support of the hospitality industry and other leaders to pass a voter supported 1 percent increase in TOT for a special fund dedicated to workforce housing in five out of six jurisdictions.
Prior to his role with Visit Napa Valley, Gregory served in key wine industry leadership roles, including as president of Jackson Family Wines, and vice president and general manager of Robert Mondavi Winery.
Gregory earned his undergraduate and MBA degrees from San Jose State University, with a concentration in marketing.