Gretchen (HM)

Downtown Napa Kohl’s/Parkway Plaza has been sold for $37 million.
A record store/wine bar/cafe/public radio station is coming to Napa's Young building complex on Third Street.
Abide opened up adult-use cannabis sales on Thursday, then closed them down on Friday. Despite receiving a state permit, the dispensary found out it hadn't received city of Napa approval, according to a co-owner.
The criticisms of NVC leadership stem from budget deficits, potential job reductions and a risk to the college's accreditation.
An increasing number of ADUs are being approved across Napa County in recent years, particularly in more populous areas of the county like the city of Napa.
A gas station, car wash and convenience store could be coming to Soscol Ave. in Napa.
The Napa school district's preferred vision of the Harvest campus' future includes preserving recreation facilities for community use.
Two residents of a Napa home were arrested on felony allegations of identity theft and illegal gun possession, police reported.
Napa is losing it's KFC on Jefferson Street but gaining a Starbucks.
Two drivers were hospitalized, one with major injuries, after a head-on collision Wednesday outside Calistoga, CHP reported.
