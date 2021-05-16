Grigio (lindsey)
Grigio (aka Gio) has the cutest face with sky blue eyes and gray stripes on his head. Grigio loves to... View on PetFinder
The cul-de-sac of Industrial Way was closed for several hours Wednesday after the discovery of a body, according to Napa police.
The county's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
A man who was found dead Sunday morning north of Valle Verde Drive appears to have taken his own life, according to Napa Police.
An autopsy scheduled for Friday should help police determine the cause of death, police said.
The lawsuit is in response to the officer-involved shooting of Juan Garcia after a traffic stop last October in south Napa.
A new report says some clinic workers felt pressured to give Supervisor Belia Ramos a COVID-19 vaccination in January because of Ramos' presence at the clinic.
The festival will also offer Napa County residents an early chance to buy three-day, pre-sale tickets.
The California Highway Patrol helped fly the lake user to a local hospital.
The vehicle left the roadway, colliding with a tree, then a fence, the CHP said.
Police had called the death "suspicious" because the trailer had been locked from the outside.