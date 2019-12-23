HAINAN ISLAND – I’m on a volcanic island with countless coconut palms, golden sandy beaches, mountains, rainforest and tropical flowers galore. Where am I?
I’m on Hainan Island, China’s southernmost province, about 40 miles south of the mainland, in between Vietnam and Guangdong province. Often called “China’s Hawaii,” China’s youngest province, carved out of Guangdong in 1988, is a resort island renowned for the country’s cleanest air, since farming and tourism are the only industries to speak of.
In Haikou, its capital, I found a city of broad palm tree-lined boulevards parallel with the sea, impressive numbers of high-rise towers, all identical, ubiquitous in each Chinese city I’ve seen, and seaside resorts like the Haikou Marriott, my hotel.
But I also found the wonderful Hainan Province Museum, whose exhibits told the story of the ethnic minorities on the island, the Li and Miao people, and the 28 national-level (and 82 province-level) Intangible Cultural Heritage crafts found here.
Known for their vividly-colored and patterned brocade, the Li came to Hainan over 2,000 years ago. I recognized the brocade, worn by my greeters at Haikou Airport, who welcomed me to the World Tourism Exchange (WTE), a conference for travel agents and press worldwide.
Later, I saw Li folkloric dances, like their bamboo-stepping dance (like jumping rope, a dance some of us joined in with enthusiasm) and rice-threshing dance, performed on stage before a screen showing Hainan’s lush green landscapes and volcanic eruptions at Haikou Volcanic Cluster Geopark. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this park in the hills contains almost 40 dormant volcanoes, a crater you can walk around, lava rocks shaped like animals and signs that compare famous volcanoes, like Hawaii’s Kilauea and Sicily’s Mt. Etna.
At the museum, I also learned about the Miao, who include the Hmong – who also live in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and southern Chinese provinces like Guizhou – and three other peoples. Miao women are known for their elaborate silver headdresses, neckplates and breastplates worn at festivals and weddings. “Without silver or flowers a girl won’t be a girl,” a Miao saying goes. I later saw folkloric dances by spectacularly-costumed Miao women on stage at the WTE conference, presented by Guizhou Tourism. On Hainan, they’re found in the highlands in Miao Cultural Heritage Park, also called Binglanggu Valley.
At the museum, artisans were busy carving seashells and coconuts. Beautiful examples of ornate designs carved into the shells and husks were on the wall. English signs explain the crafts’ history.
In Haikou’s Old Town, the architecture of pastel-colored buildings on Qilou Street was familiar, hauntingly so. Where had I seen it before? My visits to Portugal and Macau, an ex-Portuguese colony, plus photos of Penang, Malaysia and Singapore. It was Sino-Portuguese style, which puzzled me: Hainan was a European colony. But this hybrid style became popular when the Chinese encountered Portuguese settlers during trade on the Maritime Silk Road in Southeast Asia, liked the architecture, and, after returning home, built shophouses in Portuguese style with some Chinese details.
Due to its volcanic origin, Hainan has more than 70 hot springs. In the mineral springs spa of Haikou Mission Hills Resort, a luxury resort with 10 golf courses and a grand marble lobby, there were bags of spices or flowers in the hot pools, along with English signs promising medicinal value and marking the different temperatures.
Some pools were inspired by destinations, from Eastern Zen, Egypt to the desert-themed American Wild West. Passing the Chrysanthemum Pool – which “improves vision and prevents deliberate flu symptoms” – I met an Australian couple in the Clove Pool (“prevents headaches and improves memory”). This was their second visit to Hainan: The husband, a golfer, likes Mission Hills’ marvelously scenic golf courses with sea views. Mission Hills is the world’s second-biggest golf resort. The world’s biggest is Mission Hills Shenzhen, its sister resort near Hong Kong, according to Golf Advisor.
China’s first movie theme park and studio complex, Feng Xiaogang Movie Town, was just a 20-minute drive from Mission Hills. Its streets, like “1942 Street,” recreated sets from the biggest hits of director Feng Xiaogang – the mainland’s blockbuster king – with real shops, eateries and boutique hotels, plus hand-prints of Jackie Chan, basketball player Yao Ming and other Chinese celebrities. Struck by his visit to Hollywood years ago, he wanted China to have its own version of Hollywood.
I was struck by the robot who made ice cream and fruit juice by the entrance, akin to San Francisco’s coffee- and sandwich-making robots, which took only Alipay (from Alibaba, China’s Amazon-like e-commerce giant) and WeChat. I was also less-than-impressed by my first encounter with smartphone-obsessed China’s Mandarin translation app in a jewelry shop in Movie Town. “How much in U.S. dollars?” I spoke into the microphone (English isn’t widely spoken here; I saw many signs in Russian). Looking puzzled, the salesclerk showed me the translation: “Water dribbles on fat.”
A high-speed train (they’re everywhere in China) goes from Haikou, in Hainan’s extreme north, to Sanya, a beach town for surfing and scuba diving, in its extreme south. Sanya’s many resorts range from Atlantis (whose only siblings are in the Bahamas and Dubai), Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood, Capella to Hilton.
Getting there: Hainan Airlines has flights San Jose to Shanghai or Beijing, or Los Angeles-Chengdu, with connections to Haikou. Other airlines go San Francisco-Hong Kong, with connections to Haikou, a one-hour 20-minute flight.
For more information, see en.explorehainan.com and www.hainanairlines.com.