Hal Yamashita Napa celebrated its grand opening in Napa on Friday night, although the new Japanese restaurant has been quietly open since September.
Yamashita, an Iron Chef since 2017, has his own style of “Japanese umami,” and coined “Shin Washoku” to describe his new approach flavorful Japanese cuisine.
While he lives in Japan, he had designed the menu for the restaurant and will be visiting Napa regularly, said owner Michiyo Hagio, who was greeting guests at the opening party.
Hagio lived in Napa when her husband, a Vintage High Grad, worked for Japan Airlines had its training center at the Napa County Airport. After they returned to Napa, she qualified as a wine importer and began business, but she said she loves to be able to return to Napa as she will be doing to oversee her new project.
“We are excited to be able to offer this in Napa,” she said.
After the opening, we returned to the restaurant to get acquainted with the day-to-day menu.
The restaurant offers a variety of options, from an 10-course, prix-fixe dinner for $120 to a la carte sushi rolls ($16-$36) and Omakase Nigiri and Sashimi ($4-$18).
Yamashita’s specialities are on the menu, including his tempura ($15-$36) and his Japanese Wagyu Sushi Roll (spicy or not spicy).
Also on the menu are items cooked on the Robata Yaki, classic charcoal grill ($7-$34). These include char grilled edamame ($7), with truffle salt ($9) and oriental spice ($10).
They also grill salmon with teriyaki sauce ($34), mushrooms with ponzu and shicimi ($28), classic yakitori ($14 for two pieces), scallops and asparagus ($33) and black cod with saikyo miso ($33).
Appetizers include Uni-make (Wagyu beef, sea urchin and Osetra caviar) ($19), tuna carpaccio ($28), salmon carpaccio with yuzu citrus sauce (($28), spicy tuna tar tar ($33) and white fish carpaccio ($28).
Steaks include American Wagyu from Snake River Farms ($85 for 16 ounces and A5 Miyazeki Wagyu Ribeye ($90 for four ounces; $180 for 8 oz.)
Most intriguing, however, are the multi-course menus. The Akamastu course includes Kabocha Squash Tofu, Fish Capaccio, Tempura, Matsutake Soup, Nigiri Sushi (chef’s choice), Robata Grilled Wagyu Steak and a dessert of seasonal fruit compote with Japanese sorbet and Matcha Genmai tea. This menu is $88 per person.
The Goyonmatsu course is all of the above, adding in the Uni-Maki appetizer and Robata Griled Black Cod, for $120.
The restaurant offers Japanese beer and 18 sakes, chosen, Hagio notes, from small to medium producers in Japan. The wine list is mostly local and includes Mi Sueno wines from Rolando Herrara. “He was the beginning of my business,” Hagio noted. “I am reassured that I have a few precious friends.”
Tastings
We first tasted an appetizer, Uni-maki, a savory bite of delicacies, with the highly prized A5 Miyazaki Wagyu beef, rolled around a sea urchin and garnished with caviar. It is a superb introduction to the delicate (and scrumptious) interplay of flavors that Yamashita orchestrates.
We also sampled the Omakase Nigiri, five-piece dish, as well as the Salmon Ikura Roll. Both are fresh and lovely, both in presentation and in taste.
Also curious about the Roata Yaki, charcoal grill dishes, we tried the Grilled Black Cod with Saikyo Miso, one of chef’s specialties, the menu notes. It was stunningly moist, graced with a delicate sauce and then, surprisingly, shavings of Parmesan cheese, which gave it an extraordinary pop of flavor.
We will have to go back to try the full menu. (I am waiting until my son comes home for the holidays, as he is always hungry.) But what we sampled indicated that, although we do have several other Japanese restaurants in town, this is something new, different, exciting, and definitely worth exploring.
Hal Yamashita Napa is open, Wednesday through Monday, from 6 to 10 p.m., at 1300 Main St. For more information, call (707) 699-1864 or visit halnapa.com.