NAPA, CA (October 5, 2022) – di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art will be serving up tricks and treats for the second year in a row Halloween weekend. On Sunday, October 30, from 1:30 - 3:30 pm, di Rosa will provide trick-or-treating, face painting, a Halloween photo booth, games, music, and spooky elements throughout the upper portion of its expansive campus. A costume contest will occur in the Courtyard at 3 pm with awards.

di Rosa’s trick-or-treating + haunted museum event is free with general admission “for the living” and event admission is $5 “for gremlins” ages 17 and under. Members are free. Families are encouraged to arrive early to picnic in di Rosa’s Olive Grove and enjoy the galleries.

“We are super excited to serve as a site for spooky family fun in the North Bay,” says Andrea Saenz, di Rosa’s Deputy Director and Director of Education. “Our team has had a blast coming up with ideas to make the Halloween event special this year. We see it as the beginning of a new tradition that will grow.”

ABOUT DI ROSA CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART

di Rosa is an art park and nature preserve on 217 acres in Carneros. Located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, di Rosa sits smack dab between Napa and Sonoma. The property includes two large art galleries, a beautiful lake, abundant birding, walking trails with vineyard views, outdoor sculptures, and picnic grounds.

Specializing in the art of Northern California, di Rosa presents contemporary exhibitions by Bay Area-based artists in addition to maintaining a permanent collection of notable works by artists with ties to the Bay Area from the mid-twentieth century to the early 2000’s. di Rosa offers an array of public programs and events for all ages to inspire creativity and curiosity.

di Rosa is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM, and by appointment Tuesday through Thursday. Public tours are offered Friday and Sunday at 1:30pm and on Saturdays at 11:30am and 1:30pm. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnics. Outside food and drink is welcome. Children and educators are always free at di Rosa. For more information visit www.dirosaart.org.

“Cocktails & Costumes” at Wilfred’s Lounge on October 28, 2022

Featuring Flora Springs All Hallows’ Eve Cabernet Franc + Live Music by The Greasy Gills

Napa, Calif. – Wilfred’s Lounge, Napa Valley’s only Tiki bar and restaurant, invites locals and visitors alike to “get in the spooky spirit and kick off Halloween island-style” on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 12 noon to 11:00 pm. The all-day “Cocktails & Costumes” event will feature a sangria-based drink special called RED DEATH, created at Wilfred’s and served in a festive Halloween Skull mug. Costumes are encouraged.

At the event, Wilfred’s proprietor, Nat Komes, who is also General Manager of Flora Springs Winery, will celebrate the annual release of the winery’s All Hallows’ Eve Cabernet Franc. Komes began making this wine thirteen years ago as a tribute to Napa Valley’s Ghost Wineries. Each vintage features a unique, Halloween-themed label; a bat hovers over a night harvesting crew in this year’s release from 2020, which will be available by the glass or bottle.

To top off the fun, The Greasy Gills from Oakland will play instrumental twangy rock ‘n roll from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. To guarantee a table during the live music, guests are encouraged to make reservations for dinner. Seating at the bar is first come, first served.

Wilfred’s Lounge is open five days a week, Wednesday-Saturday from 12 noon to 11 pm (kitchen closes at 9pm) and Sundays from 11am to 11 pm. Reservations are not required but are encouraged and can be made by calling (707) 690-9957. Wilfred’s menu includes island-inspired small and large plates, traditional and creative Tiki cocktails, a full bar as well as wine and beer. More at www.wilfredslounge.com.