As the cost of dining out continues to rise, happy hours become an increasingly popular way to spend some time in a Napa Valley restaurant.

Here are happy hours and specials, some for locals only. I've recently verified these, but update information as it arrives. (Get the latest version at www.napalife.com/happyhours.pdf)

Happy hours are 4 to 6 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

American Canyon

Monday-Friday:

La Strada, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday to Thursday:

Table 29 Bistro at the Doubletree, 5 to 7 p.m.

Calistoga

Daily:

Hydro, 3-6 p.m. (assorted appetizers $3-$8 and assorted drink specials.)

Johnny’s, 4-6 p.m.

Mangia Mi, (closed Tuesday) 4 to 6 p.m. at bar and high tops only. $2 off glasses of wine, $8 glasses of family pour wine, Roman eggplant stack, Momma’s meatballs, fried provolone and crispy calamari, $12; crostini and Caprese $10; pepperoni pizza $16.

Sam's Social Club serves a lounge menu from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Susie's Bar, $3 well drinks, $6 wine, discounted beer, free popcorn

Monday-Friday:

Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery, 4-6p.m. bar only. Ham & cheddar cheese croquettes with harissa aioli $9; spicy ahi tuna crispy tacos (3) $9; personal carne or fungi pizzas $9 or steak skewers with flatbread and Greek cucumber salad, $10.

Wine specials are $10 per glass or $45 per bottle for 2022 St. Supéry Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc or 2019 St. Supéry Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Cocktail specials – Aperol spritz or spicy Margarita, $10

Pacífico (bar only) 4-6:30 p.m. Craft beers $5, well drinks, house wine and house Margaritas, $8. Appetizers: tostadas $10; chicken wings $10; chicken quesadilla $8; nachos $8; ceviche $8; soft taco $5; chips and salsa $5; French fries $8 and taquitos rancheros $8

Monday-Thursday:

Truss Restaurant + Bar at the Four Seasons, Golden Hour menu from 3 to 6 p.m. Appetizers are $8 and include sourdough toast with maitake mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mostarda; warm marinated olives with wild herbs; onion dip with house-made potato chips; Truss fries with tomato aioli and oysters with mignonette.

Golden Hour cocktails are $12: Wine selections include Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, both from the hotel’s onsite winery.

Napa

Daily:

Alba at the River Terrace Inn, 4:30-6 p.m. with special prices on tap beers $6, house cocktails $10 and select snacks $10. Alba grazing board assortment of local charcuterie, cheese, fruits, pickles, olives and breads, $25.

Happy hour menu offerings are not available for in-room dining or takeout.

Bites from the bar daily 4-9 p.m. Spiced mixed nuts or warm marinated olives $8, Parmesan garlic fries, $12, and chips and dip $14

Applebee’s, 3-6 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. Snacks: boneless wings $5.90; Brew Pub pretzels & beer cheese dip $4.50; mozzarella sticks $4.50, and onion rings $3.75. Well Liquors, Coors and Miller Lite $3. Wine $4 and $6. Some mixed drinks $5 and $4

Bear at Stanly Ranch, $12 Hanson Martinis and $25 Bear Burger and Beer beginning at noon.

Cadet (except Wednesday), Power Hour 5-6 p.m. Half priced wines by the glass and beer

Empress M, 3 to 6 p.m. with special prices for beer, well drinks, wine, dim sum and snacks.

Hal Yamashita, 5-6 p.m. (closed on Tuesdays). $10 nigiri (2 pieces), $10 Japanese Sake tasting

Il Posto Trattoria, 3:30-5:30 p.m. bar only. House red or white wine $8, well cocktails $8, all beers $4. Antipasti: Il Posto garlic bread $8; fried calamari $11; arancini $8, bruschetta $10; olive fritte $7; bacon mac & cheese $10 and Margherita pizza and beer $24

Jax White Mule Diner, 6-9 p.m. Cocktails $7: Mimosa, Jax Mule, Margarita, Paloma, Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour and First Street Highball. Bar snacks: Herb roasted almonds $3, citrus-marinated olives $4, beignets $6, guacamole $8, Bottle Rock Tots $8, chicken wings $8 and white truffle fries $8. Draft beer $6. White wines $7 and $9, red wines $7-$12. Bubbles $7 and $9

Loveski Deli, 3 p.m. to close, noshes include Loveski fries with cheese sauce and jalapeños $8, five mini potato latkes with sour cream and chives $6, bagel dog of all beef frank with mustard $6 and matzoh ball soup $6.

Drinks are Pabst Blue Ribbon $1, Hen House IPA $6 and Space Age Spritz can $5

Marriott Little Summer: lemon basil ranch wings $8; pork & cabbage dumplings $7; pulled pork sliders $3 each; shrimp tacos $4 each; bacon mac & cheese $9; soft pretzel bites $7; smoked red onion rings $6; deviled eggs $5 and truffle Parmesan tots $6. Domestic drafts, house wine and well drinks are $5.

Napkins Bar & Grill, 3 to 6 p.m. at bar and patio. Chicken satay $13; cheese curds $12; meatballs $14; burrata mushroom toast $14; soft taco trio $14; Napkins wings $12 and crispy calamari $14. Well cocktails - any kind of Mule and Napkins Margarita $10. Draft Beer $7, Bottled Beer $6. Monetto Prosecco $7, French Solis Lumen Rosé $6, Landmark Chardonnay $7, house red blend $9, Seaglass Riesling $5

Monday-Friday:

Ace & Vine Deck, 3-6 p.m. Buy any starter and receive an additional starter of equal or lesser value for free. Draft beer $5, sparkling wine glass $6, white wine glass $6, red wine glass $7 and well cocktails $8.

Barnhouse Napa Brews, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Draft beers $5, $2 off glasses of wine, and $1 off English pies.

Be Bubbly Bubbly Hour from 6-7 p.m. (8 p.m. Monday for industry). Half off select bubbly, beer and sparkling spritzers

Bounty Hunter, 3-6 p.m. Small bites such as wings blue cheese chips and a miniature BBQ platter. Well drinks are two dollars off, draft beer is $5, and they offer a selection of a couple wines by the glass under $10 dollars as well.

Charlie Palmer Steak (closed Tuesday) half-priced burgers in the bar and lounge from 4-10 p.m.

Don Perico, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $7 Margarita and $5 draft beer and complementary chips and salsa.

Downtown Joe’s, 4 - 6 p.m. Half-off Downtown Joe's Craft Beer, wine by the glass and selected appetizers

Eiko’s, 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Eiko’s at the Oxbow from 2 to 4 p.m. $5 edamame, avocado roll (8 pc), veggie roll (6 pc), $6 California roll (6 pc), poki roll, $9 spicy tuna or hamachi handroll, salmon and avocado roll, $10 hamachi jalapeno sashimi (4 pc)

Forge Pizza, 3 to 6 p.m. Specials include Shishito peppers, $6; meatballs, $7; Margherita pizza, $12; any specialty Forge pizza, $5 off and cheese curds, $8. Draft beer $2 off, well spirits, $7, house red or white wine, $7 and cocktails, $9.

Fumé Bistro, at the bar only with wine $7, well cocktails $7, bottled beer $4, onion rings $5, spicy fries $5, white truffle mac & cheese $7 and flatbread of the day $7

Galpão Gaucho, Monday – Friday, 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday 3 - 6 p.m. Bar only. Entrée-like bar plates plus caipirinha, $9; Chandon Brut, $9; Belvedere, $9; Colomé Torrontes, $9; Jack Daniel’s, $9; Terrazas Reserva Malbec, $10; beer – select draft options, $6

Hop Creek Pub, Chicken wings $9.50; hummus and dippers $6; crispy calamari $10; pretzel bites $4; maple-glazed Brussels sprouts $6; garlic pub fries $6; Margarita flatbread $8.50; We Meat Again Flatbread $10.50; Shiitake Hits the Fan Flatbread $12; ahi poke $11.50 and pickle fries $6. Well Drinks $4.50, House Draft Beer $4, $1 off all guest beers, House Wines - Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc $6

Kitchen Door, 4-5:30 p.m. Drinks: $2 off draft beer, $2 off wines on tap, $6 vermouth aperitif-soda with Uncharted Vermouth Rouge, $10 house Margarita and $10 Paula Kornell sparkling wine. Eats: “Chips & Dip” potato skins, French onion dip, $7; classic buffalo wings, $11; rotisserie chicken wings, $11; Margherita pizza, $15 and KD Nachos, $10

Los Agaves Happy hour at the bar 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Napa Palisades, 3-6 p.m. Drinks: NPS pints or Peachy Whiskey Tea $6; Saloon Mule or Elijah Craig Old Fashioned, $8; glass of white, rose or red wine $8 and Shot & Beer $11. Bites: Beer & Ball $8; HH slider $6; HH taco $3; sticky ribs (2) $6; beer cheese dip & pretzels $6; pork belly bao buns (2) $6; Winging it Wings $7 and HH crostini (2) $4. They also have daily specials.

NapaSport, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Draft beers $5; white, rosé and sparkling wine $5; red wine $6 and well drinks $7. Food specials include two pulled pork sliders $7, five chicken wings $9, mini corn dog $8, and large French fries $8.

North Bar & Grill (closed Tuesday) 10 Buck Chuck ½ lb chuck burger and fries $10.

Petit Soleil: lunch-time happy hour noon to 2 p.m. arancini, potato chip nachos, pork sliders or white cheddar mac for $10, and French fries or chips for $4.50.

Beverages include Napa Smith Pilsner $4, North Bay Hazy IPA $5, Golden Gate IPA $4 or Hoppageddon Imperial IPA $7 or house Chardonnay, Cabernet or Sauvignon Blanc for $8.

Stone's Sports Bar & Lounge, 4–7 p.m. Discounts on well drinks and shots.

The Q Restaurant & Bar, 4-6 p.m. 50% off all alcoholic beverages including all cocktails, beer and wine from Napa and Sonoma Valleys as well as selections from Burgundy and Rhone. Remember that they’re now at 1313 Main St., Napa.

Monday to Thursday:

Azzurro Pizzeria white and red wine by the glass, beers, meatballs, arancini and pizza at special prices.

Feast It Forward (closed Wednesday) from 12-5 p.m. Locals get 10% off bottle purchases or $25 curated splash of four wines

Napastäk 3-5 p.m. Select wines by the glass for $10, half off pastries.

Sunday to Thursday

Tarla 3-6 p.m. Chicken kebab on a pita $12, Greek fries $6, spanikopita $9, zucchini cakes $8, warm hummus $8, Greek dip trio $9, calamari fritto misto $12 and mac and cheese $8.

House red, white, or sparkling wine $8, Tarla Sangria $9, bottle and draft beers $5 and well cocktails $9.

Monday

Andaz Martini Monday 5 to 7 p.m.

Be Bubbly industry bubbly hour from 6 to 8 p.m.

Benevolent Neglect Wines $9 wines by the glass and BYOV (bring your own vinyl) from 6-8 p.m.

C Casa Happy Hour with special price on Margaritas, Tequila flights and bar bites from 3 to 6 p.m.

Downtown Joe’s Industry night during karaoke

North Spirits and Tapas Burger Night from 4 to 9 p.m. $10 burger and fries and specialty burger menu.

Sky & Vine on the Archer’s rooftop Oyster Mondays

Tuesday

Andaz Margarita night 5 to 7 p.m.

Downtown Joe’s pizza for $12

Oxbow Public Market has Locals Night, a big happy hour with more of its vendors participating from 4 p.m. to closing. See all at oxbowpublicmarket.com. Here are some examples of food and drinks:

• Bar Lucia – $10 frosés

• C Casa –special price on Margaritas, Tequila flights and bar bites from 3 to 6 p.m.

• Eiko’s at Oxbow – $5 edamame, avocado roll (8 pc), veggie roll (6 pc), $6 California roll (6 pc), poki roll, $9 spicy tuna or hamachi handroll, salmon and avocado roll, $10 hamachi jalapeno sashimi (4 pc)

• Fieldwork Brewing Company Napa –support a local nonprofit organization by donating $4 from each full glass of beer sold during Locals Night. This month it’s Cope Family Center i.

• Hog Island Oyster Company – 1 special oyster at $2 an oyster and a weekly updated chef’s special

• Kara’s Cupcakes – $2 mini cupcakes

• Live Fire Pizza – $17 for a Margherita pizza and draft beer

• Loveski’s – $1 draft beer

• Milestone Provisions – ‘You Pick It We Grill It,’ where diners choose a cut from the butcher case, and they’ll grill it for only $5

• Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant offers Local's Night on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. with bartender's choice of one red wine and one white wine by the glass for $8 and $5 pints of beer. Wednesday is "Hoppy Hour" from 4-6pm with $5 pints of beer.

Sky & Vine on the Archer Taco + Tequila Tuesdays

Tuesday-Friday

Osha Thai 5-7 p.m. Osha's Tom Yum Beer $9, selected red, white and sparkling wine $9, happy hour cocktails $10 (Mai Thai with Han Soju rum + OJ + pineapple juice + porn grenadine, Lychee Tini "Han" Soju vodka + fresh lychee + lemon soda or Mango Rita "Han" Soju Tequila + mango-lime soda + chili salt.

Osha's Happy Platter $42 – 10 fresh oyster and truffle French fries, chicken wings and beef jerky

Drinking snacks: fresh oyster each $1.50, daily half-shell fresh oyster truffle French fries $9, French fries tossed with pesto truffle dust, chicken wings $10 crispy chicken wings tossed with tamarind caramel, beef jerky $11 sun-dried one day hanger steak beef jerky with house sriracha

Tuesday - Saturday

North Bar and Grill 3 to 6 p.m. draft beer is $5, well cocktails $7 and sparkling, white and red house wine is $7. Drink of the day is $10.

Cumin-dusted chips and guacamole for $5, the "hottest hot wings in the north" with cool ranch dipping sauce for $7, street tacos for $7 or two beef sliders and a choice of a pint on draft for $10.

Oyster hour is 5-6 p.m. with oysters on the half shell or Rockefeller.

Torc Bar Happy Hours 4 to 6 p.m. 10 non-reservable seats at the bar only. $6 bites, $8 glass of wine, draft beers for $5/$6, $8 specialty cocktails and spirits

Waterfront Seafood Grill 3-5 p.m. “Between the Tides” promotion. Conundrum red or white wines by the glass are $7, and beers on tap for $6. Reyka Vodka, Hendricks Gin, Milagro Tequila and Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey drinks are $8.

Wednesday

Andaz Old Fashioned and Manhattan Nights 5 to 7 p.m.

Bear at Stanly Ranch 30% off whiskey selection starting at noon

Cadet Wine Wednesday with a different winery, importer or theme.

C Casa Happy Hour with special price on Margaritas, Tequila flights and bar bites from 3 to 6 p.m.

Entrecot Wine Night two for one for special red and white wine by the glass from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hog Island Oyster Bar 4-6 p.m.

Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant "Hoppy Hour" from 4 to 6 p.m. with $5 pints of beer.

Sky & Vine on the Archer Hot Wing Wednesdays

Wednesday - Friday

Napa Valley Bistro 3:30-5:30. Nibbles: Spicy mango-jalapeno BBQ wings $8, crispy calamari and green beans $8, Mexican shrimp Cajun ancho-chipotle sauce $8, grilled chicken street tacos $7, beer battered fried prawns $9, crispy roasted Brussel sprouts $7, garlic fries $7 and Ozzie’s Fries $7.

Vino $7: Cabernet Sauvignon, Secundino Sauvignon Blanc, JP Chenet, Blanc de Blanc bubbles and Champagne cocktail. Red and white Bistro Sangria $7. Can of Cold. Lost Coast beer: Hazy IPA $5, Pabst Blue Ribbon $4, Cosmic Crisp Hard Cider $4

Norman Rose 3-6 p.m. $5 draft beers, a $2 discount on wine and select appetizers and cocktails such as onion rings ($5), sliders ($9), and wings ($9), though they vary.

Wednesday to Sunday

Grove at the CIA at Copia 4-6:30 p.m. small bites and deals on wine, beer and cocktails like $12 draft pitchers and $5 glasses of wine.

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday

Wilfred's Lounge Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Pupus include three Huli Huli chicken wings $8, three smoked salmon Rangoons $9, two Kalua pork sliders $8, three coconut shrimp$9.

Drinks include 1944 Mai Tai $8. Blue Hawaii $8, Uma Ube $8, Miner Family Sauvignon Blanc $7 or Flora Springs Merlot $8 and Taco Truck Lager $4 or West Coast IPA $5

Thursday - Monday

Charlie Palmer Steak in Archer Hotel 4 – 7 p.m. in bar and lounge only Includes small plates $10 cocktails, house sparkling, white, rosé and red wines and draft beer.

Thursday

Andaz Moscow Mule 5 to 7 p.m.

Bear at Stanly Ranch $1 oysters and $12 glass of sparkling wine beginning at noon.

Charlie Palmer Steak in Archer Hotel $5 lobster corn dogs in the bar and lounge from 4-10 p.m.

Chateau Buena Vista 4-7 p.m. 25% savings off featured bottle and by the glass selections. Reservations are not required.

Entrecot Game Night. Two for one cocktails from 5 to 7:30 p.m. They provide board games or you can bring your own.

Friday

Benevolent Neglect Wines $9 wines by the glass and BYOV (bring your own vinyl) from 6-8 p.m.

C Casa Happy Hour with special price on Margaritas, Tequila flights and bar bites from 3 to 6 p.m.

Charlie Palmer Steak in Archer Hotel $2.50 oysters

Sunday

Andaz all day sparkling wine special

North Spirits & Tapas game day menu from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sky & Vine at the Archer Brunch with bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas starting at 11 a.m.

Sunday-Thursday

Sky & Vine at the Archer reverse happy hour 9 p.m. to closing. $10 cocktails and snacks $10 and under by the fire pits

Tarla 3 to 6 p.m.

St. Helena

Daily

Tra Vigne Pizzeria “7-O-7” happy hour 4-6 p.m. with $1.50 oysters, $1.50 arancini, $1.50 smoked wings, $5 wood-fired olives, $7 wines by the glass, $3 fries, $5 well drinks and more. 4 -6 pm, 7 days a week.

Monday-Friday

The Charter Oak 2:30-5 p.m. Food: Charter Oak bread+ butter $5, raw vegetables from the farm with fermented soy dip $16, salad of Little Gems with finger-lickin' miso Caesar $15, this month's wings with Calabrian chili $15 and cheeseburger with hand-cut fries $11.

Drink: Margarita or Old Fashioned $10, Happy Hour red or rosé wine 9, vintner's special – beer+ shot of Bourbon $10 and beer of bartender's choice $4

Harvest Table at Harvest Inn Happy Harvest Hour 3 to 5 p.m.

$2 oysters in the half shell with Tomcat gin cocktail sauce, and apple cider mignonette

$9 bites:

• Nuts, olives and pickles: roasted mixed nuts, marinated olives, kimchi cucumbers, peppadews, pepperoncini

• House carnitas rillette with salsa, guacamole, pickled onions, tortilla chips

• Gochujang chicken tenders with pickled daikon

• Braised meatball sandwich with bacon jam, truffle boschetto, pan de mie

• Crispy pork belly sandwich with kimchi cucumbers, gochujang mayo, pan de mie

$9 libations:

• House red or white wine

• House sangria

• Well drinks: vodka, gin, rum, Tequila, Bourbon, Scotch

Monday-Thursday

Farmstead 4-6 p.m. $9 cocktails, $6 draft beers and select wines discounted plus barbecued oysters, pimento cheese dip with tortilla chips, pulled pork sliders with coleslaw, smoked chicken wings with Alabama sauce, nachos with pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried potatoes with spicy mayo and deviled eggs with pimento cheese

The Saint 3 – 6 p.m. Wines $8, beer $5 and cheeseboard $14

Friday

Farmstead Select wines discounted plus barbecued oysters, pimento cheese dip with tortilla chips, pulled pork sliders with coleslaw, smoked chicken wings with Alabama sauce, nachos with pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried potatoes with spicy mayo and deviled eggs with pimento cheese

Yountville

Wednesdays & Thursdays

La Calenda half-off classic offerings including tacos al pastor, queso fundido and classic and Calenda Margaritas from 4 to 6 p.m.

Email updates and corrections to paul@paulfranson.com. www.NapaLife.com