Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc., a U.S. cannabis company, hosted a grand opening event on Saturday of its first California cannabis dispensary in Napa.
Harvest of Napa—the first medical cannabis dispensary in Napa to open its doors to patients—is located at 2449 N. 2nd St., Napa. It officially opened for business on Dec. 31.
The store features a 1,600-square-foot showroom furnished much like a high-end boutique with subdued lighting, illuminated shelves and wooden display tables.
“California is the epicenter of the cannabis universe and we are honored to be a part of the culture, economy and plant-focused revolution throughout the state, especially in the heart of wine country,” said Harvest founder and CEO Steve White.
“Harvest has been a patient-focused company since it began in 2012 and currently operates in eight additional medical states. We are excited to bring our safe, premium line of products and dispensary experiences to Napa and throughout the Golden State.”
Pending finalization of an acquisition of Falcon International Corp. – the state’s leading operator in logistics serving more than 80 percent of dispensaries—Harvest will hold California licenses California for state-wide distribution, cultivation and manufacturing, said a news release.
Harvest has an existing additional retail license for one of two dispensary locations in Santa Monica.
Nationwide, pending finalization of a recent acquisition of Verano Holdings, the largest acquisition in the cannabis industry to date, Harvest will hold licenses for the right to operate more than 200 retail and processing facilities in 16 states and territories across the U.S., said the release.
As a city that allows only medical sales of cannabis, the Napa store will serve patients and caregivers with valid California medical marijuana cards. Patients can obtain a medical card through harvest.nuggmd.com online or in-store.
The cost of the card will be deducted from the patient’s first purchase, said the release. Harvest’s new retail location will initially offer a wide range of products and expects to add more in the coming weeks.
“Harvest’s trained staff will also be on site to answer questions about personalized medical cannabis treatments and products to help manage patients’ qualifying conditions.”
Harvest of Napa is open daily between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
California is the largest cannabis market in the world and the first to legalize medical cannabis, said the release. The state is estimated to have registered more than 1.2 million medical marijuana patients, nearly 10x the number of registered patients in the second-largest market, Florida.
Info: harvestinc.com