Step back in time at a unique fashion show featuring a collection of museum-quality vintage clothing to be held from 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, March 10, at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.
"Have Bag, Will Travel" is an entertaining and informative theatrical tour of fashion through the ages. The program features a collection of antique gowns and accessories modeled by volunteers for Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay.
The show brings clothing from days gone by to life. Ball gowns, day dresses, wedding gowns, lingerie, wool bathing suits and men’s clothing are set off by vintage accessories including furs, shoes and hats. A notable collection of Worth gowns also will be presented.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Napa Valley Genealogical Society’s library, 1701 Menlo Avenue or by calling the library (707) 252-2252. A three-course luncheon and Champagne is included in the ticket price.
The fashion show benefits the Napa Valley Genealogical Society and Goodwill of the Greater East Bay.