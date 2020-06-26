HBO's gripping true-crime story 'I'll Be Gone' and 4 more don't-miss shows this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Murder mystery

"I'll Be Gone in the Dark" is the latest true-crime series, but much more. While its six episodes document the hunt for the Golden State Killer, responsible for more than 50 rapes and 12 murders in the 1970s-'80s, Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus ("What Happened, Miss Simone?") is just as interested in profiling amateur sleuth Michelle McNamara, who helped unmask the criminal before succumbing to an opioid dependency the same day Prince died. There's a lot to unpack, maybe too much. Hit the pause button every 20 minutes to catch your breath.

9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Top of the world

It seems every adventurer wants to tackle the world's highest mountain _ and every filmmaker wants to record the effort. "Lost on Everest" is better than most, offering a fascinating history lesson about a 1924 trek while capturing the thrills of a recent quest to find the remains of one of those explorers. The film is followed by "Expedition Everest," the equivalent of a scientific textbook, but with prettier pictures.

8 p.m. Tuesday, National Geographic

