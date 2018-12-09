Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership has opened their call for nominations for the fourth annual Heart of Napa Awards.
The Awards Ceremony and Luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall.
Heart of Napa gives $22,500 to outstanding Napa nonprofits and the committed individuals who serve them.
A new online nomination process has been implemented to make the process easier than ever. “We hope this will make the process more efficient and encourage more people to nominate across Napa County,” said Melissa Stoakley, event coordinator.
Award categories and sponsors:
-- An executive director whose vision has inspired meaningful change will be recognized and receive $5,000 through the Excellence in Leadership Award (sponsored by Redwood Credit Union).
-- Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence (sponsorship open) and $5,000 will be awarded to an organization that has demonstrated exemplary service to their constituents.
-- The Volunteer of the Year will receive $5,000 and must be an individual who has provided outstanding service to a Napa nonprofit (sponsored by the Syar Foundation).
-- Five Youth Volunteer of the Year Awards will be presented to middle or high school students serving a Napa community, education, or faith nonprofit and each will receive $1,000 (sponsored by Bank of Marin).
-- An exceptional volunteer member of a Napa nonprofit board of directors will be recognized and given $2,500 through the Excellence in Board Leadership Award (sponsored by Comerica Bank).
-- The Corporate Community Service Award will be given to a business that has encouraged volunteerism among its employees (sponsored by Pacific Gas and Electric Company).
For event information, nomination submission guidelines, sponsorship, or to purchase tickets or tables, visit cvnl.org/2018HeartofNapa/