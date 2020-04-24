Help save the bees: New app turns users into bee counters

Threatened honey bees, endangered bumblebees, fading butterflies ... we hear alarms all the time about the global decline in pollinators, but does anybody really know how many are out there?

Starting May 1, there'll be a free app to try to answer that question as part of the first World Bee Count project, and all you need to participate is a smartphone and a willingness to snap photos, says beekeeper, farmer and computer science professor James Wilkes.

"It's just, if you see a flower with a bug on it, then take the picture and send it in."

The project is designed to be as simple as possible, to build awareness of the critical role that pollinators play in our world, Wilkes said. Those "bugs" we pretty much ignore _ or run from _ every day are essential to our survival. "We're trying to build awareness about the various insects who pollinate our food and flowers and the importance to our food systems," he said.

That role is pretty crucial. "Some scientists estimate that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of animal pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths, birds and bats, and beetles and other insects," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.