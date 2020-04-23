Hendry: Wine tasting in the great indoors

“We are doing well here. We’re very fortunate in that we’re able to keep all of our employees at work, in both the vineyard and the winery,” he said, standing over the mic, “and we are especially appreciative to you, because you are sending in the orders that actually keep this operation working, and that is very important. So, thank you all.”

The pleasing “quiet” that Mike Hendry had earlier referred to around the winery, and which would’ve been normal procedure for his uncle up until just a few years ago, cuts both ways: the coronavirus is hurting the winery’s sales. George Hendry’s message to the participants was therefore even more meaningful.

The virtual tastings have, his nephew noted, brought some sales. “It’s kind of filling a hole that’s left by no tours and no tastings. And, you know, that’s made a difference. It’s actually very important to our sales under the current circumstances.”

Few people connected to Hendry Ranch understand the challenging business climate as well as Sybil Ajay Sanford, founder of the Petaluma-based Springboard Wine Company, which has distributed the Hendry wines in California for the better part of the last decade. While Sanford can’t predict what lies at the other end of the coronavirus tunnel, she’s optimistic for the brand’s future, based on her past experience.