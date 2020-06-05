Here are some recommended books to help fill your 2020 Summer Book Bingo card

SEATTLE _ This year's Summer Book Bingo card has a tantalizing mix of categories _ some of which can apply to just about anything you want to read (i.e., "on your shelf," "two books by the same author," "uplifting"), and some of which are very specific. For the latter, here are a few recommendations from Seattle Public Library librarians to get you started; for even more suggestions, see spl.org.

--Afrofuturism

"Everfair" by Nisi Shawl. Author Shawl's 2016 debut is a steampunk novel taking place in an alternate-history version of the Belgian Congo, posing the question: What if native people had access to steam-powered technology, ahead of their oppressors?

"Futureland" by Walter Mosley. Know for his Easy Rawlins mysteries, Mosley tackles something different here: a volume of nine short stories, set in the near future of 2020 (semidistant when this book was published in 2001) through 2040.

"Lilith's Brood" by Octavia E. Butler. Butler, a MacArthur Fellow who lived in the Seattle area during the final years of her life (she died in 2006), was one of science fiction's greats. This volume, a trilogy that includes "Dawn," "Adulthood Rites" and "Imago," takes place centuries after a war has destroyed Earth, with a resurrected woman at its center.