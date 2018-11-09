My 2018 Napa Valley Film Festival experience got off to a bumpy start. The plan was to kick things off with a set of documentary shorts at the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa, but I never made it into the building.
The new venue with approximately 180 seats was sold out for its first showing of the day, and I found myself standing among dozens of other film festival pass holders hoping this wasn’t an omen of things to come. In the two years I’ve been attending the festival, I’d never missed a screening I’d stood in line for -- even the blockbuster movies -- so this was a disappointing setback. Isn’t that the point of getting the five-day pass? Sure, the VIPs get priority, but these little films depend on word of mouth from festival goers, and it’s hard to get that buzz going when you can’t get into the building.
My guess is a lot of people showed up to this screening to see the debut of the documentary about St. Helena philanthropist Dick Grace. I was more interested in seeing “I Love Your Fucking Name”, but thankfully, short films have a way of finding their way online, so I’m hoping to catch it some other time.
While many other festival goers who didn’t make it into the Archer on Wednesday morning seemed annoyed, I was ultimately humbled by the experience because my number one rule for surviving the film festival is to be flexible. Unless you are in the Golden Circle, there is no guarantee you’ll get into a film -- even if you shelled out a few hundred dollars for your pass. It says so ON THE PASS.
So my 2018 Napa Valley Film FEstival experience didn’t officially start until 1 p.m., when Chuck and I caught the screening of feature film “Vox Lux” starring Natalie Portman at the Uptown Theater. We got in line at noon just to be sure we got in. We didn’t want to strike out twice in a row. Based on the chatter coming from those in line, those scorned by missing the documentaries at the Archer took a similar approach. This meant standing in line in direct sunlight on an unseasonably warm November day, but waiting in line just comes with the territory.
Thankfully, our plan paid off and we got in, so let’s get started with the reviews.
