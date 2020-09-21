Here's how 'Tenet' is holding up as the only major film release amid COVID-19

Now in its third weekend of U.S. release, Warner Bros.' "Tenet" added $4.7 million in North American receipts (a mere 26% drop) for a cumulative $36.1 million and a global cumulative of $250.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

Although approximately 80% of California's theaters remain closed, the state continues to bolster ticket sales with six of the top 10 locations: AMC Block Orange, Los Angeles' Paramount Drive-In, Regal Irvine Spectrum, Sacramento Drive-In, Cinemark Huntington Beach Bella Terra and AMC Tustin. But until New York, L.A. and San Francisco fully open, the $200-million film's likelihood of recouping its losses remains bleak.

Internationally, the film continues to perform with a strong $4.3 million opening in Japan and minimal drops in France (14%), Germany (25%), Italy (24%), Russia (28%), Spain (11%) and Korea (28%).

Also in its third week, Disney's "Mulan" added $10.9 million in international grosses for a cumulative $57 million with $36.2 million of that from China.

Sony's romantic comedy "The Broken Hearts Gallery" added $800,000 in its second weekend, a 29% drop, for a cumulative $2.4 million.