Following up on their inaugural Walk for Clean Water walk-a-thon in 2018, the Vintage High School Thirst Project has teamed up with the New Technology High School Thirst Project to produce the second annual Walk for Clean Water to benefit the Thirst Project national non-profit organization at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Vintage High campus.
Once again, Amanda Mooney, a senior about to graduate from Vintage High and president of the school’s Thirst Project Club, has undertaken to help others by getting involved with the national nonprofit Thirst Project, which she discovered on social media. Intrigued by the magnitude of the water crisis, she gathered like-minded classmates when she was a sophomore in high school and together they decided to do something.
The group set a goal to raise $12,000 by June, the month they would graduate from high school. That amount would provide an entire village with access to clean water.
The goal was met and is now being exceeded. “The event last year raised over $4,300,” said Mooney. “Our club has now raised over $12,000 and fully funded a well for a community in the Kingdom of eSwatini!”
New this year is that the Vintage High students have been working in collaboration with the New Technology High School Thirst Project Club to produce this event.
Mooney’s friend, Averi Dropping, a New Tech student, heard about the Vintage High club then signed up to volunteer at last year’s walk.
“She became super passionate about Thirst Project and the water crisis as well,” Mooney said. “She ended up starting a Thirst Project club at New Tech, and they wanted to be a part of the Walk for Water. So we decided to collaborate. Basically, while it is still a Vintage High School event, New Tech is learning the ropes of the event, helping with marketing and donations, and contributing ideas. It’s been great working with them and really making it a community event.”
Thirst Project is the world’s largest youth water organization, created to educate young people about the global water crisis and challenge them to help. In the last 10 years, Thirst Project has activated more than 400,000 students to provide clean water to more than 360,000 people. 100 percent of all fundraising dollars and public donations are used to provide clean water to communities in need.
Globally, the water crisis is. In countries that are impoverished, women and children walk an average of 3.75 miles per day for water that is often contaminated and dangerous for consumption. Therefore, the Walk for Clean Water is 3.75 miles long. The Napa walk on the Vintage campus will include various achievable obstacles, followed by an after party that includes music, activities and prizes.
Lack of clean water is a major global problem. According to Mooney, people in impoverished countries contract diseases and are unable to grow food for nourishment. The simple addition of clean water could reduce global diseases by as much as 80 percent. In addition, because women and children have to walk for water for hours each day, they are unable to receive an education or get a job, which leads to overpopulation and poverty.
The Vintage High Thirst Project students will continue the program, a legacy for future students that Mooney and her classmates were driven carry on into the future after they graduate.
“If future generations have access to clean water, the world would be significantly altered in a positive way,” Mooney said last year.
Participation fees are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Money said, “$25 gives a person water for life, and 100% of the donations go towards helping the water crisis.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance at my.thirstproject.org/walkforcleanwaternapa.