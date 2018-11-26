On a tree-lined street in the Brookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta, a house built with the goal of better living through design opens its doors to the public this fall. Each space was created with comfort, peace and serenity in mind, from the decluttered entryway, to the intuitive kitchen with luxurious state-of-the-art appliances designed to easily bring healthy choices to a family's nightly dinner and provide flexibility in food preparation, to the laundry room with (seemingly) space-age appliances that make the chore a breeze, to the fitness room that puts wellness at the heart of a family's life.
It's the House Beautiful Whole Home Project Concept House, a first-ever custom-built house that showcases the idea that you can to decorate your way to tranquility.
"House Beautiful's Whole Home Project shows how your house can enhance the whole you: your energy, your peace, your happiness," said Carisha Swanson, senior market editor, House Beautiful and Hearst Design Group. "This is the first-ever custom-built house that showcases ideas and innovations that feed happiness and drive well-being in every facet of our lives."
Here's a peek at impressive appliance stand-outs in the Concept House:
Kitchen: Luxury kitchen appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite was chosen to showcase ingenious, purposefully designed tools crafted to respect our authentic connection to food. There's the 36-inch Built-in French Door Refrigerator, with its convertible middle drawer featuring five temperature zones to choose from, offering the easiest of ways to maintain freshness and the integrity of everything you put in it.
But the real heart of the space is the new 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro-Range. If you're a home chef, this range will take your breath away; but for a "Technicurean," or someone who is passionate about cooking and innovation, it just might bring a tear to your eye. Here are the highlights of this award-winning range:
* Built-in sous vide: Once limited to the pros, sous vide is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. This is the industry's first built-in sous vide home range. Home chefs can achieve professional-level results and capture the full, true flavor of foods.
* Power up or simmer down: Two burners can deliver 23K BTU of horsepower for better searing and quick stir-frying. Two burners simmer down to as low as 100 degrees to prepare sauces and sugary confections. All grates are dual-action for added ease.
* Two-zone induction: When the recipe calls for instant temperatures and precision control, two induction zones meet the need.
* True Combi-Steam: The 18-inch oven combines steam and convection cooking for gourmet results.
* Wi-Fi-enabled: Through the touch of a button on the Signature Kitchen Suite app for Android and iOS devices, users can enjoy the benefits of smart functionality like preheating the oven remotely.
Laundry: Make the "Ultimate Laundry Room" that helps tackle all your laundry needs so you can wash every week and refresh every day. Running loads of laundry isn't everyone's favorite chore, but these new appliances from LG Electronics give it some high-tech fun, and more importantly, make the process more efficient and effective. Here are a few standouts:
* LG TWINWash System with LG Sidekick: This two-in-one powerhouse cuts up to 30 minutes off your washing time with TurboWash technology. But it's the LG Sidekick that packs the punch. It's a secondary mini-washer that sits beneath the main washer and is designed for small loads. Have a basket of whites with one red shirt? No problem. Pop the shirt into the Sidekick and run both loads at once - or run them separately.
* LG Styler: A first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system and the only certified as asthma and allergy friendly by Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, LG Styler reduces wrinkles and odor, sanitizes and refreshes garments with the fastest cycle on the market today - as little as 20 minutes. It's a slim closet-like unit that uses pure steam (no chemicals!) to refresh, de-wrinkle and deodorize your clothes between cleanings. It also works with other items like bedding and sportswear. So, that raggedy old stuffed animal your toddler won't put down ... ever? Pop that into the Styler and it'll be fresh, clean and sanitized.
Are they enabled with Wi-Fi? Oui-oui! Together, along with the companion dryer, they create the ultimate laundry room.
After the public showing, the Whole Home Project Concept House will be put up for sale. You can read all about it in House Beautiful's November 2018 issue.