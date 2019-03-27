Hillary Homzie’s recently launched chapter books, Ellie May on Presidents’ Day and Ellie May on April Fools’ Day, feature an exuberant second grader who is the polar opposite of the children’s book author at the same age.
“Ellie May is an extrovert,” said Homzie, a Napa-based writer who just published her 11th children’s book. “At the same age, I was definitely shy. And while Ellie May is charming and funny, she accidentally steps on toes and has to learn about being more considerate of other people’s feelings. I was a very sensitive child and instead of learning about being more considerate, I could have learned about how to stand up for myself more.”
Homzie says it should have been a challenge to write about someone so different, but instead the character poured right out of her. “It’s been a blast to embrace my own inner Ellie May. Somehow I was able to tap right into this exuberant little girl, who is so eager and determined to make her mark.”
In "Ellie May on Presidents’ Day" the second-grader strives to be flag leader and learns that being a leader means being honest.
“Learning what it means to be honest seems extra important right now in this political climate,” said Homzie. In the book, Ellie May writes about fun and quirky information about presidents that kids will enjoy reading. I was really proud that Bulletin for the Center for Children’s Books lauded the series for its 'solid curricular use.'”
According to Homzie, primary school teachers have been embracing the books.
In "Ellie May on April Fools’ Day," the titular character wants to be the funniest kid in her class, discovering that taking care of other people’s feelings is more important than applause.
“I’m a huge fan of comedy,” said Homzie, who studied and performed sketch comedy in New York. “But never at the expense of someone else’s feelings.”
In her 20s, Hillary apprenticed comedy by performing sketch in New York City at places such as Don’t Tell Mama, 99 Grove Street, Manhattan Punchline, Boston Comedy Club and Schecky’s Big Fat Cantina. “Everything I learned about comedy, comes from being on the stage,” said Homzie.
The Ellie May books are published by Charlesbridge and are distributed by Random House Books.
Hillary’s other humorous books for kids include the Alien Clones From Outer Space chapter book series, which was developed into an animated television show for ABC Australia. Her books about middle school girls include books published with Simon & Schuster MIX brand: "Queen of Likes," "Things Are Gonna Get Ugly," "The Hot List," as well as the Swirl books: "Pumpkin Spice Secrets," a lead book for Scholastic Books Fairs year, and "Apple Pie Promises," which launched in October.
During the academic year, Homzie teaches at Sonoma State University, and during the summer, Homzie teaches at Hollins University Graduate Program in Children’s Literature. She blogs for the Mixed Up Files of Middle Grade Authors.
Homzie recently visited schools in Fairfield and Santa Rosa as well as spoke at the Wisconsin Reading Association about the Ellie May books. “I would love to visit some Napa schools as well,” she said.