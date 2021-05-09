Hillary Hoppe: Giving back to her home town through nursing

Described as a dedicated medical professional who is never “off the clock,” Hillary Hoppe says she’s happy to be working to improve the lives of the people in the town where she grew up. She said it was practically destiny that lead her to nursing.

“I was always interested in the science, the biology and studying medicine,” she said. “I’d been exposed to the field by family and friends being cared for, and wrestled with what part of the medical field to go into, and it seemed that nursing was the perfect fit for me. It combines my love of science and my love of working with people and wanting to make an impact on people’s lives.”

Helping people get through a tough time may be the most rewarding part of the job, she said.

“It’s pretty incredible. You meet people often in their darkest time, and often you can help make it better,” she said. “There are few places in life you can make that kind of impact.”

Having grown up in St. Helena, Hoppe said she’s pleased to be able to apply her education and skills in her hometown.