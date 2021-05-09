Hillary Hoppe: Giving back to her home town through nursing

Described as a dedicated medical professional who is never “off the clock,” Hillary Hoppe says she’s happy to be working to improve the lives of the people in the town where she grew up. She said it was practically destiny that lead her to nursing.
“I was always interested in the science, the biology and studying medicine,” she said. “I’d been exposed to the field by family and friends being cared for, and wrestled with what part of the medical field to go into, and it seemed that nursing was the perfect fit for me. It combines my love of science and my love of working with people and wanting to make an impact on people’s lives.”
Helping people get through a tough time may be the most rewarding part of the job, she said.
“It’s pretty incredible. You meet people often in their darkest time, and often you can help make it better,” she said. “There are few places in life you can make that kind of impact.”
Having grown up in St. Helena, Hoppe said she’s pleased to be able to apply her education and skills in her hometown.
“It’s a pleasure to come home and work in the town I grew up in,” she said. “I feel it’s a way of giving back. I have people come in and say things like ‘I knew your grandparents.’ Not everyone has that opportunity.”
Hoppe describes the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit during her first year as a nurse practitioner, as “an adventure.”
“I’ve learned flexibility is my best friend,” she said. “Working in the full (PPE) suit and treating people from their cars to keep everyone safe, for instance. Trying to keep up with ever-changing data. I think everyone’s doing the best they can and plugging along.”
Colleague Christopher Morisoli goes further yet, describing Hoppe as especially dedicated during a year of particularly challenging adversity.
“Hillary Hoppe is one of those selfless professionals that we are exceptionally fortunate to have serving in our community,” Morisoli said. “After completing her doctorate of Nursing Practice in 2019, Hillary willingly passed on higher-paying jobs in other locations to return to the community she felt most connected to.”
She took on extra work when the Adventist Health St. Helena became understaffed and needed added providers, “volunteering to work weekends and often nights after clinic, Hillary helped staff the Emergency Department during critical provider shortages,” Morisoli said.
But, Hoppe’s true dedication to the community emerged during the 2020 Glass Fire, he said.
“After receiving a call from St. Helena Hospital administration shortly after evacuation orders were issued, Hillary and a skeleton crew evacuated tens of patients in only a few hours,” he said. “By the late afternoon, she and her team closed the hospital down as fire had jumped over Sanitarium Road and was burning uncontrolled toward the hospital’s helipad. Hillary and her team left with barely enough time before Deer Park Road became completely impassable due to downed power lines, burning trees and falling rocks.”
Though caring for patients consumes most of her time, Hoppe said she also has other interests.
“I enjoyed travel, pre-pandemic, and I’m happy to see that starting to come back,” she said. “And I got a Lab puppy. Also, I run a podcast with another local individual on local crime, which is pretty non-existent, so it’s mostly comical and we talk about wine. Wine and crime. And, since there’s virtually no crime, it’s mostly about wine.”