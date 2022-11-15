Holiday Happenings:

Napa based Terry Family band returns to Blue Note Napa on December 7, 2022 for a show supporting the local Toys for Tots holiday campaign.

Terry Family is a Folk/Americana/Roots band composed of Jim Terry and sons Clark and Graham. Clark and Graham are multi-instrumentalists (violin, mandolin, bouzouki, guitar, vocals). Jim writes the music and handles lead vocals and rhythm acoustic guitar. As of March 2022, Terry Family completed a North American radio promotion of its new album Hometown Tragedies, including airplay on The Midnight Special, the highly respected syndicated radio program out of Chicago. Their music hit both the Folk Alliance International Folk Chart Top Albums and Top Songs charts during the radio campaign. The band also won the 2019 West Coast Songwriters Grand Finals competition at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley for “The Walls Stand On and On,” a stirring account of the story of Emmett Till, and the 2022 Will McLean Best New Florida Song Contest for “Mercy in the Storm.” John Apice of Americana Highways says of the band, “(t)his band has prevailing well-adorned musical swells in their seas....what they’ll need one day is a guest spot with the likes of Alison Krauss–they have that dynamic.”

Terry Family at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main Street. Doors open on December 7th at 6:00 pm and show runs from 7:30 to 9:00. Tickets available at Calendar - Box Office - Blue Note Napa or by calling Ticketweb 1-866-777-8932 or Ticketmaster-1-800-653-8000. Local residents are admitted free. Terry Family is partnering with Blue Note in support of the Toys for Tots Napa holiday campaign. Your contribution of a new toy will be very appreciated (though not required for admission).

HIgh Flying Music

, I'd like to let your community know about this free fundraiser/live music event on December 3rd in the Napa mountains.Flying High Music Presents: Music Makes a Village!This is a full day of live music, for musicians and music-lovers alike. We'll have acoustic and plugged in jam sessions, a band and artist showcase and an open mic at the end of the day. All levels and music styles are welcome. Admission is free and rsvp is required. All money raised through donations, food, wine and overnight stays will go to Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The event will occurs at Enchanted Hills Camp on Mt. Veeder.Flying High Music Presents: Music Makes a Village

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flying-high-music-presents-music-makes-a-village-tickets-449791728167If you have any questions, you can reach me at 415-384-1395.Thanks for your support :)Marco Torresi

Founder, Flying High Music

The Vaca Jazz Society Presents the 31st Annual AMO Christmas Show

Titled “Child is Born”

Alive Music Orchestra

Directed by Ken Stout

Friday, December 9th at 7:00 pm.

Hosted By Valley Church in Vacaville (707) 448-7222

5063 Maple Rd, Vacaville, CA

The 31st Annual AMO Christmas Show titled “Child is Born” will be hosted at Valley Church on Campus at 7pm.

Free Admission: Love offering accepted

AMO SWING’S INTO THEIR 31st ANNIVERSARY CHRISTMAS TRADITION!

Alive Music Orchestra swings into their 31st Annual AMO Christmas show

part of the Friday December 9th Alive Music Orchestra Christmas production

at Valley Church in Vacaville, will incorporate traditional sing-along carols

and popular Christmas songs made famous by a host of celebrity singers

(Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole, etc.), meant to remind people

that the holidays are a season of peace, family and most importantly the

miraculous birth of Christ, the Prince of Peace” says Stout AMO’s founder.

Enjoy AMO’s big band vocalist Pastor Frank Salamone of Dixon Cornerstone

Church and his daughter vocalist Leah Walker. In addition, enjoy the Stout family

affair of vocalist by Terrie and Brette, mother/daughter, Julie and Art Stout and

the outstanding local musicians performing memorable popular Christmas songs,

as well as featuring AMO’s newest director renown jazz saxophonist Ken Stout

the AMO band leader taking over the baton from twin brother Keith Stout,

Alive Music Orchestra founder after 32 years.

As it has in 3 decades past, the AMO show incorporates an American tradition

originally founded by Bob Hope’s USO Christmas tours overseas, honoring

and entertaining our troops. "We always include a special dedication to

our troops and their families, praying for a safe return home," says Stout,

an Air Force "brat" whose father and father in-law both served in Vietnam,

grandfather and uncle served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam,

"That's something our family feels strongly about, especially during

Christmas and the holiday season.”

The show will include AMO’s Host/Chaplain and lead vocalist for the past

three decades Pastor Frank Salamone encouraging families about love,

peace and the miracle of Christmas especially, enlight of these uncertain

times and unrest. The AMO Christmas show will celebrate their 31st

year anniversary of Christmas productions and will be recognizing

AMO musicians, vocalist, actors, and support staff serving and or have

served the community for many years.

The Vaca Jazz Society thanks their dedicated members, sponsors, military and

civilian volunteers for the previous 23 years, helping to “Unify in Music”

city-wide festival locations and youth music camps supported by Solano County

Library-Vacaville Town Square, the City of Vacaville, the USAF Band of the

Golden West musicians from Travis AFB as well as many local businesses.

Next year the Society’s 22nd Annual Free “Unify in Music” a NorthBay

Music Festival in Vacaville will continue on from September 15th thru 17th

and the Society thanks the local businesses listed on VacaJazz.com website

for their gifted sponsorships continued support of our successful traditional

family event held in 2022, which annually incorporates the Military Tribute

“Freedom’s Gate,” that concludes the festival each and every year.

AMO will accept love offering donations at the end of program, which

proceeds go towards supporting the Vaca Jazz Society's Youth

Music Camps successfully directed by Mr. Mike Williams, SMSgt

Ret USAF formerly from USAF Band of the Golden West at Travis AFB.

Each year VJS's Festival is supported by Town Square Public Library

and Main Event sponsored by Live Music Center, as well as stage

sponsors Nut Tree, Northbay Healthcare, Travis Credit Union,

Vacaville Maximum Fitness benefiting the Vacaville Jazz Festival and

supporting performances for the local musicians and young teenage

students every year from the months of August and September. VJS

is passionate that the gift of music enriches our child's life keeping

them out of harms way.

Visit the website www.VacaJazzSociety.org for the list of our generous sponsors,

and contact the Alive Music Orchestra on Facebook about the upcoming AMO

Christmas Show. Give a call to Keith Stout at (707) 280-9471 or Ken Stout

at (530) 736-6527 for any questions.

November 8, 2022

Dear Friend of Sing Napa Valley,

We’re so excited to announce that Sing Napa Valley is singing again following the pandemic-caused two and a half-year hiatus! Our vocal artists have expressed great delight to be in rehearsal once again! We hope and pray that you and yours are also achieving a “new normal” after such tough times.

Our current ongoing weekly rehearsals will lead to our performance of Handel’s beloved Messiah on Sunday, December 18, at 7 pm in the acoustically brilliant sanctuary of Napa Methodist Church located at Fifth & Randolph Streets. We are proud to present our soloists—Soprano Christina Howell, Alto Silvie Jensen, Tenor Chester Pidduck, and Bass Harlan Hays along with the vocal artists of Sing Napa Valley. The performance will be accompanied by Organist Tom Flesher.

Returning to regular rehearsals has been very inspiring for us! We are so glad to be making music together again and preparing our performance of the time-honored Handel’s Messiah for our community, but we need your help. During our mandatory hiatus, we not only missed the joy of singing together but also missed out on a significant amount of revenue. We were able to raise some funds through a few online salon performances, thankfully, but we have not received any concert revenues since December 2019!

Launching our December Messiah performance is quite expensive, and there are several ways you can help us with your donations. Checks can be mailed to Sing Napa Valley, PO Box 2774, Napa, CA 94558; credit or debit card gifts may be texted to Napa at 41444; or we will gladly accept contributions of any size by cash, check, or credit/debit card at the concert venue. Sing Napa Valley is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization All donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law.

Please add Sing Napa Valley’s December 18 Messiah performance to your calendar and plan to join us for an exciting performance of one of the great classics of the choral world.

Thank you for helping us! We look forward to performing for you on December 18th!