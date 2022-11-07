Holiday round-up

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media images, performer appearances, and interviews available

Contact: Denise Lamott

(415) 381-8793

THE COW PALACE ROLLS OUT THE RED AND GREEN CARPET FOR AN EXPANDED

GREAT DICKENS CHRISTMAS FAIR FEATURING

A NEW INDOOR SKATING RINK AND CHRISTMAS TREE SALES

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - (September 28, 2022) After a two-year hiatus, The Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party returns to the historic Cow Palace (2600 Geneva Ave.) on Saturdays and Sundays (as well as the Friday after Thanksgiving) from November 19 through December 18, 2022. The 38th edition of this one-of-a-kind event has expanded to include a whole new 50,000-square-foot exhibit hall adjacent to the Cow Palace main arena. This pre-show area – known as “Vauxhall Gardens” – is free to the public (with $15 parking) and features a beautifully decorated Victorian park-like setting with a skating rink and Christmas tree sales. Visitors may purchase hot spiced cider and refreshments, skate rentals, and even live Christmas trees. Those with tickets to the Fair may continue to the lower exhibit halls to immerse themselves in the new wonders and delightful traditions of Dickensian London.

Now encompassing over four acres, this year’s Dickens Christmas Fair is filled to overflowing with holiday-themed shops, pubs, stages, and dance halls. Guests are greeted by the sweet aroma of roasted sugar almonds and swept into the fun by hundreds of colorful characters and the mirthful greetings of shopkeepers, street merchants, and fellow holiday merrymakers.

To increase audience comfort, attendance is limited via online-only ticket sales, date-specific ticketing, new ventilation, and a redesigned layout that allows for more fresh air from open doorways. “We are grateful for the opportunity to bring back this beloved holiday tradition,” says the Fair’s new general manager, Drew Patterson. “We will continue to do everything we can to make this much-loved event a safe, enjoyable, and accessible experience for all our guests and participants.”

The winding lanes of this ever-expanding world of Victorian holiday delights will include many new wonders for its return to full indoor production after the long two-and-a-half years of the pandemic. Experience the deeply immersive theater created by hundreds of skilled and engaging performers as you discover handmade treasures for your holiday gift giving or sit down to a pint of draft English Ale or a feast of hearty handmade foods.

NUTCRACKER, A CLASSIC HOLIDAY TRADITION, RETURNS TO SAN FRANCISCO BALLET DECEMBER 8–27

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE STAGE WELCOMES A COMPLETE CAST AFTER A RESTRICTED NUTCRACKER RUN IN 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, October 18, 2022—This winter, from December 8–27, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) returns to the stage with thirty-three performances of Helgi Tomasson’s Nutcracker, a Bay Area tradition of the past eighteen years. This year’s performances feature the complete roster of 110 SF Ballet School children dancing across the casts—returning to pre-pandemic levels—as bugs, soldiers, mice, and partygoers, returning in full following last year’s condensed number of 64 children. “This is a most joyous return to the stage for our students, many of whom have missed their favorite holiday tradition over the past three years,” says SF Ballet School Director Patrick Armand. “Nutcracker offers an invaluable opportunity to prepare a dancer for their career, to instill professional values and rigor in a supportive and fun environment—we are thrilled to be back.”

Nutcracker also offers audiences the chance to see dancers new to SF Ballet’s roster of 83 artists, including Principal Dancers Nikisha Fogo and Isaac Hernández, and Soloist Katherine Barkman dance in lead roles such as the Sugarplum Fairy, The Nutcracker Prince, and King and Queen of the Snow. Set in San Francisco in 1915 during the Panama-Pacific International Exposition, Tomasson’s Nutcracker features designs by Tony Award winners Michael Yeargan (scenic) and Martin Pakledinaz (costume), lighting designs by James F. Ingalls, and projection design by Wendall K. Harrington, and an iconic blizzard of 150 pounds of snow billowing from the fly space. In 1944, SF Ballet became the first ballet company in the United States to perform a complete version of Nutcracker, establishing a holiday tradition that resonates today.

On Sunday, December 18, returning for the first time since 2019, SF Ballet will open its studios for three in-person Nutcracker-themed workshops for audiences of all ages and experience levels. Originally created in partnership with Autism Fun Bay Area and College of Adaptive Arts, SF Ballet’s Nutcracker Sensory-Friendly Dance Workshop offers guests of all abilities the chance to interact with Nutcracker’s story, choreography, music, and costumes up close. For children ages 3–6 and their families, SF Ballet will also offer two Nutcracker Let’s Dance Family Workshops that explore ballet through hands-on, interactive activities and storytelling. The workshops will be held on December 18; tickets go on sale on November 1.

Nutcracker Benefit Luncheon: Land of Dreams returns on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at San Francisco City Hall and the War Memorial Opera House. Featuring lunch, sweet treats, and activities followed by a performance of Nutcracker, the event’s proceeds benefit SF Ballet School’s world-renowned training, Youth Programs, and scholarship funds. The event is currently sold out; contact 415-865-6625 or msullivan@sfballet.org with any questions or to add your name to the waitlist for tickets.

Fun Facts about Tomasson’s Nutcracker

• Nutcracker features 83 Company dancers and 110 SF Ballet School students in 183 breathtaking costumes, the largest production in SF Ballet’s 90-year history.

• 150 pounds of “snow” are used for each performance, requiring at least 12 stagehands to deploy. The snow is also recycled from year to year, which means that some of it is from 2004, the year of the premiere.

• Nutcracker uses 45 stagehands while a typical triple-bill performance uses approximately 20.

• The houses on the street drop in Act 1 are based on San Francisco’s iconic “Painted Ladies.”

Nutcracker tickets start at $19 and may be purchased online at sfballet.org or by calling 415-865-2000, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm Pacific.