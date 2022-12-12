Holiday shows around the Napa Valley

Saint Helena Chamber Singers Winter Concert

Sunday, December 18th 02:00 pm - Sunday, December 18th 03:30 pm

St. Helena Performing Arts Center

$15 – $30

The St. Helena Chamber Singers, along with the Youth Honor Choir and chamber orchestra, bring back their much-loved Christmas concert, directed by local legend, Craig Bond. The program will include Pergolesi’s Magnificat, “greatest hits” from Handel’s Messiah, instrumental and choral selections from Handel and Holst, and popular holiday carols.

Performances are Saturday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 18, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Helena High School’s Performing Arts Center (1401 Grayson Ave. at Hwy. 29). Doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Advance ticket purchase and early arrival are recommended. (Please note: Prevailing COVID precautions will be followed and may include audience masking.)

Tickets are available at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company in St. Helena (Oak & Adams; 963-4491) and online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5637442 (For fastest admission, choose “Print at home” or mobile ticketing rather than Will Call.) Tickets may also be available at the door. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit St. Helena Choral Society. For further information, please contact craigbond007@yahoo.com or 707-963-7712.

Lucky Penny

This is the last weekend to catch a performance of Lucky Penny's holiday shows.

"A Napa Valley Christmas Carol" is Barry Martin's inspired and comically touching take on Dicken's tale in which a ruthless vintner, Alexander Yuge, gets a much-needed visit from Christmas Eve visitors.

The last four performances are Dec. 15-18, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

"Saving Santa" is an all-new musical created for kids of all ages (and parents and grandparents) about two best friends and Donner the Dog who have to solve problems to keep Santa flying on Christmas Eve.

The last two shows are Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Rob Broadhurst wrote the original music and lyrics for both shows.

Visit luckypennynapa.com for tickets and information.

Blue Note Specials

Kith and Kin, Napa's traditional Celtic band, will be playing a holiday show at Blue Note Napa on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

Locals get in free with valid ID. You read that right: And prime seats go for $5-$10.

Tickets are also selling fast for "Cool Yule" from Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$30.

Reserve tickets at bluenotenapa.com.

St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Avenue, St. Helena

The Napa Valley Yacht Club

Lighted Boat Parade will start

from the Napa Valley Yacht

Club at 5:45 p.m. on Friday,

Dec. 16, and will head toward

the Third Street bridge and

downtown.

From there, the parade will

head toward River Park

Estates neighborhood and later to the Napa Yacht Club neighborhood. nvyc.org

2022 NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION✨

NVUU, 1625 Salvador Avenue (back patio)

December 21, 2022 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Unitarian Universalists' annual winter solstice celebration includes blessings at sundown, storytelling, a drum circle, hot beverages, stone soup, and more.

The public is invited to join in this seasonal holiday celebration for all ages with fire, popcorn, sweet treats, hot chocolate, spiced cider, stories, playground availability, and more. Come as you are. Children are welcome. If you can, bring a bowl, spoon, cup, and for the potluck, bread, snacks or desserts, plus ingredients for "stone soup" (anything that goes into a communal soup!)

For many years, this event was held on an east Napa hilltop at the home of Barbara Kummer. Barbara has passed on, but the church community continues the annual celebration, now in its church yard on Salvador Ave. in Napa.

For more information, or to help with the event, contact Jo Beyeler (beyelerjo@gmail.com)

Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists have been a liberal religious denomination in the North Bay for 39 years. The group welcomes people of all faiths, traditions, ethnicities, identities, and genders in a spirit of community and love.

Sing Napa Valley

Sing Napa Valley presents Handel’s

Messiah on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at

Napa Methodist Church in Napa.

The soloists are Christina Howell, soprano;

Silvie Jensen, alto; Chester Pidduck, tenor;

and Harlan Hays, bass.

The organist is Tom Flesher

Tickets are $30 at www.singnapavalley.org.

Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa

