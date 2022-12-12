Kith and Kin, Napa's traditional Celtic band, will be playing a holiday show at Blue Note Napa on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

Locals get in free with valid ID. You read that right: And prime seats go for $5-$10.

"It's a Celtic Christmas miracle," said bandmember and storyteller Michael Waterson.

Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St.

Event Name St. Helena Choral Society Christmas Concert

Event Organizers/Hosts Shannon Kuleto

Date 12/17/22

Start Time 7:30 pm

End Time 9:00 pm

Event Location/Address S

KVYN 99.3 FM “The Vine” hosts kid’s holiday sing-off

Wine Down Media’s KVYN 99.3 FM “The Vine” will host its fifth annual Kids Holiday

Sing-Off on Thursday, Dec. 15 at its studios starting around 3:30 p.m.

KVYN’s Robin Bright and Bob St. Laurent will co-host the competition.

“We started the Kids Holiday Sing-Off in 2018, and I can’t believe it’s been 5 years

already. We have some kids who have participated every year and it’s been warming to

see them grow every year. I am so excited to hear the wonderful talent that exists in our

Valley,” said Julissa Marcencia, Wine Down Media chief visionary.

Parents can sign up their kids at www.993thevine.com. All entrants will get prizes with

three grand prize winners of $1,000 each by ages: 10 and under, 11- to 5, and 16 to 20.

Listeners can tune into 99.3 FM on a radio dial, stream from the website at

www.993thevine.com, on smart speakers by asking for the command “99 Point 3 The

Vine,” and other digital platforms.

This year’s performances will also be included in The Vine’s holiday music playlist from

Friday, Dec. 16 through Christmas Day.

Wine Down Media, 135 Gasser Drive, Suite D, Napa, CA 94559. KVY

t. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Avenue, St. Helena

Tickets $30 general admission, $15 for students. Tickets available here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5637442

Event Description We cordially invite you to join us for the long-awaited return of St Helena's much-loved annual Christmas concerts, directed by local legend Craig Bond! The St Helena Choral Society--featuring Craig Bond's Chamber Singers, Chamber Orchestra, and Youth Honor Choir--will perform holiday carols, Pergolesi’s Magnificat, and other Christmas favorites.

The Napa Valley Yacht Club

Lighted Boat Parade will start

from the Napa Valley Yacht

Club at 5:45 p.m. on Friday,

Dec. 16, and will head toward

the Third Street bridge and

downtown.

From there, the parade will

head toward River Park

Estates neighborhood and later to the Napa Yacht Club neighborhood. nvyc.org

2022 NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION✨

NVUU, 1625 Salvador Avenue (back patio)

December 21, 2022 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Unitarian Universalists' annual winter solstice celebration includes blessings at sundown, storytelling, a drum circle, hot beverages, stone soup, and more.

The public is invited to join in this seasonal holiday celebration for all ages with fire, popcorn, sweet treats, hot chocolate, spiced cider, stories, playground availability, and more. Come as you are. Children are welcome. If you can, bring a bowl, spoon, cup, and for the potluck, bread, snacks or desserts, plus ingredients for "stone soup" (anything that goes into a communal soup!)

For many years, this event was held on an east Napa hilltop at the home of Barbara Kummer. Barbara has passed on, but the church community continues the annual celebration, now in its church yard on Salvador Ave. in Napa.

For more information, or to help with the event, contact Jo Beyeler (beyelerjo@gmail.com)

Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists have been a liberal religious denomination in the North Bay for 39 years. The group welcomes people of all faiths, traditions, ethnicities, identities, and genders in a spirit of community and love.

Sing Napa Valley

Sing Napa Valley presents Handel’s

Messiah on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at

Napa Methodist Church in Napa.

The soloists are Christina Howell, soprano;

Silvie Jensen, alto; Chester Pidduck, tenor;

and Harlan Hays, bass.

The organist is Tom Flesher

Tickets are $30 at www.singnapavalley.org.

Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa

On Stage: