Meet Holly Robinson! Holly is a vocal, playful, social, and outgoing girl who's big personality would love a home where... View on PetFinder
Investigators are considering the possibility that a medical emergency triggered the crash.
An argument Saturday escalated into a victim being stabbed with a 6-to-8-inch-long screw, and an arrest on suspicion of assault, police reported.
Take a look at Napa Valley's most expensive ultra-luxury estates for sale. We're talking $26 million — and up.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
Southwest Napa residents are continuing to resist general plan changes that could increase housing density near Foster Road in the next two decades.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Napa's Cambria hotel should restart construction on May 4, a city official said.
A two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving al…
The defendant faces a possible life term in state prison.
Non-fungible tokens are hot among collectors. Will they also work to sell high-end Napa Valley wines?
