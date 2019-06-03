Like a first kiss, first car or first day of school, entrepreneurs and home renovation experts Ashley and Andy Williams will never forget completing their first home renovation project.
"That day began as all our days do - with organized chaos," Ashley said. "We got our two kids ready for school amid a mad dash of ensuring book bags were packed, homework was done and items for after-school activities were all in their proper places. We also made sure that our own go-bag for the day was filled with almonds, water and fruit in case a hot property hit the market. As busy parents and entrepreneurs, we need the energy that almonds provide so we can stay on our A-game from school drop-offs, house hunting and everything in between."
They took the scenic route around town looking for a project to take on. That's when they saw it: a home that had been sitting on the market for 236 days, looked like a time capsule from 1976 (complete with wallpaper and original kitchen appliances) - but had incredible potential to be transformed into a place that any family would want to call home. Just like the feeling of falling in love, they said they knew it was the right project for them. They immediately called the listing agent to arrange a meeting with the sellers and sketched out their proposed vision. The sellers felt their passion for the property, and the deal was sealed.
Then, the work began. It turned out that the 1970s charm they loved about the house was the same thing that threw them curveballs at every turn. From the outdated plumbing and HVAC systems to the decades-old wiring to the foundation and flooring - the house needed a huge overhaul to conform with modern building codes. Those first few weeks of the renovation were long and tiring, but productive.
Once the bones of the house were up to code, they turned to the interior. From choosing family-friendly, durable kitchen appliances to finding the perfect color laminate that would run from room to room, they poured their hearts into this renovation - just as they had with their own home years prior.
Then finally, after five months of hard work, it was time to put what had become their second home on the market.
"We brought our kiddos over to put the finishing touches on the staging and by the end of the week, we sold the home to a young family who appreciated the charm and design of the home as much as we did," Ashley said.
Passion. Hard work. Positivity. Family. That's what "owning their everyday" means to the Williams family. How will you turn your everydays into memorable moments?
See below for a recipe created by Ashley and Andy to help you fuel your everyday.
Power Packed Almond Maple Granola
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
3/4 cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons honey
2 cups oats
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1/4 cup chopped dried apricots
1/4 cup roasted and salted sunflower kernels
1/4 cup roasted and salted pumpkin seeds
Preheat oven to 350 F and line a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper. Combine butter, maple syrup and honey in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat until butter is melted, but not boiling. Remove from heat. Combine the remaining ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Pour in the butter mixture, and stir to combine. Spread onto the prepared cookie sheet, bake for 12 to 15 minutes, stirring after 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool. Enjoy as a snack or with yogurt and fresh fruit. Store in an airtight container.