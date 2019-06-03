With a bustling household and busy family schedules, updates to the home are often a low priority compared to time spent with loved ones. Consider four home improvement ideas fit for the entire family, which require little time commitment and deliver long-lasting benefits.
Pick paint colors that age well
Paint can dramatically transform a space, so when you choose a color, pay attention to tones that age well. While kids are drawn to bright hues, reach for colors that are soft on the eyes. Choose colors that work in harmony, like whites and blushes; charcoals and blues; and sages and taupes. To maximize wall space, consider chalkboard paint for calendars, to-do lists and a creative outlet for kids to draw. With the proper equipment - plenty of painters' tape, goggles and mask filters - painting can involve the whole family.
Choose multipurpose shower fixtures
Whether you are a parent, caregiver or pet lover, the bathtub and shower are multi-functional spaces. To accomplish daily household tasks such as bathing kids, washing furry friends or cleaning the shower, choose the Delta In2ition Two-in-One Shower. The fixture has a combination shower head with a detachable hand shower with five spray settings, which provides all family members with flexibility and a drenching shower experience. H2Okinetic Technology offers three times the coverage of a standard shower head. Plus, with a sleek transitional design, this upgrade adds an element of style to the bathroom.
Stay safe with smart features
Beyond the appeal of high-tech gadgets, smart home devices encourage eco-friendly choices and safety for the entire family. Start simple with voice-enabled lightbulbs, customized to control each room of the house. The kids can prompt the speaker to turn off lights in their rooms when not being used. As an added layer of home security, install a video doorbell to teach the family to practice awareness when the doorbell rings. Consider smart locks to lock and unlock doors, receiving notifications when a family member comes and goes - all from the convenience of your mobile device.
Contain your cupboards
Consolidate food storage bins with collapsible containers to provide easy organization when packing lunches, storing leftovers and meal prepping, without having to search for a lid that fits. In the pantry, store tiny boxes of food, such as baking mixes and bags of spices, in clear boxes as a way to spot your supply and avoid scattered or spilled ingredients. In cupboard areas that are most visited, consider a rotating tray so nothing hides in the back to spoil, freeze or be forgotten, while also maintaining order when hungry little hands are searching for snacks. Spice cabinets, beverages in the refrigerator and snack drawers are the perfect starting point.
These upgrades will have your family functioning in a design-forward, eco-friendly and highly organized fashion in no time.